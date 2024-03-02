MAISON SOLUTIONS DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Maison Solutions Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Maison Solutions Inc. (“Maison Solutions” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MSS) in the United States Supreme Court Of The State Of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Maison Solutions securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents (defined herein) issued in connection with the Company’s initial public offering conducted on or about October 5, 2023 through October 10, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until March 4, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



On May 22, 2023, Maison Solutions filed a registration statement on Form S-1, which after six amendments (and three post-effective amendments) was declared effective on September 29, 2023.

On October 5, 2023, Maison Solutions filed a prospectus on Form 424B4 with the SEC in connection with the IPO, which incorporated and formed part of the Registration Statement (the “Prospectus” and, together with the Registration Statement, the “Offering Documents”).

Between October 5, 2023 and October 10, 2023, Maison Solutions conducted the IPO pursuant to the Offering Documents, issuing 2,500,000 common shares of the Company’s securities to the public at the Offering price of $4.00 per share, of which approximately $10,000,000 went to the Company as proceeds before expenses and after applicable underwriting discounts and

commissions.

According to the filed complaint, the Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Specifically, the Offering Documents were false or misleading or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had engaged with auditors and underwriters with poor respective track records for its IPO; (2), the Company’s principal vendor is an undisclosed related party; (3) Defendant Xu has had past legal issues as a result of his business conduct.

