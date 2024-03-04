Virtualware appoints a new USA operations president, John A. Cunningham, to lead the company's growth in the American market

BILBAO, Spain and Orlando, FLORIDA March 4, 2024.– John A. Cunningham has been appointed President of Virtualware USA operations, as Virtualware (EPA: MLVIR), the European leader in enterprise Virtual Reality solutions, starts operations in the country.

As announced recently, expanding into the United States is an important element in the company's 2024-2026 strategy. Around 40% of the company's total 2023 signed contracts value came from the U.S

In the spirit of this strategy, Virtualware aims to expand its presence in the U.S. market to support existing customers and cultivate a robust ecosystem of partners to create innovative training solutions for enterprise customers.

Cunningham will start his tenure immediately and begin working with partners and clients alike to reinforce Virtualware's stance in crucial sectors, including energy or defense, transport, logistics, and health.

He will be based in Orlando.

Prior to joining Virtualware, Cunningham founded and led Unity's Government and Aerospace business. He has a long stint in leadership roles, including at Aruba Networks, Motorola, H.P., and Verizon. His career includes executive leadership roles at Carnegie Global Learning and Carnegie Mellon University.

He served in the U.S. Space Force Association (SFA) as the Director of Special Programs and COO of the VR/AR Association (VRARA).

Virtualware, a Euronext Paris-listed company, has been developing cutting-edge VR solutions for over two decades. It counts with blue chips such as GE Vernova and institutions such as the Spanish Ministry of Defense among its clients.

"John's proven track record in the tech industry and his experience with global SaaS expansion make him the ideal leader for our U.S. operations. We've collaborated for many years, and I'm confident in his ability to drive our expansion strategy forward" said Unai Extremo, CEO of Virtualware.

"I am honored that Virtualware has invited me to lead their U.S. operations. They are proven leaders in the enterprise virtual reality industry, and the VIROO platform is powering some of the leading corporations in energy, transportation, manufacturing, and the military," Cunningham said.

"I believe we are at the "tipping point" for broad adoption of Virtual Reality in the enterprise, and in my opinion, the VIROO platform is the best platform on the market to enable rapid scaling of enterprise VR. Our entry into the US will help accelerate adoption of immersive solutions and create new opportunities for companies who are looking to be solutions providers in this rapidly expanding technology segment" he added.

Headquartered in Bilbao, Spain, Virtualware is a global pioneer in developing virtual reality solutions for major industrial, educational, and healthcare conglomerates. It was listed in Euronext Paris in April 2023. In 2023, the company posted record revenues of 4.52 million euros.

In 2021, Virtualware was acknowledged as the world's most Innovative VR Company.

A recent equity research report by Litchfield Hills' Theodore R. O'Neill posted a Buy Rating and a target price of 10 euros per share.

Safe Harbor Statement

This document is only provided for information purposes and does not constitute, nor should it be interpreted as, an offer to sell or exchange or acquire, or an invitation for offers to buy securities issued by any of the aforementioned companies. Any decision to buy or invest in securities in relation to a specific issue must be made solely and exclusively on the basis of the information set out in the pertinent prospectus filed by the company in relation to such specific issue. No one who becomes aware of the information contained in this report should regard it as definitive, because it is subject to changes and modifications.

This document contains or may contain forward looking statements regarding intentions, expectations or projections of Virtualware 2007, S.A. (“Virtualware” or the “Company”) or of its management on the date thereof, that refer to or incorporate various assumptions and projections, including projections about the future earnings of the business. The statements contained herein are based on our current projections, but the actual results may be substantially modified in the future by various risks and other factors that may cause the results or final decisions to differ from such intentions, projections or estimates. These factors include, without limitation, (1) the market situation, macroeconomic factors, regulatory, political or government guidelines, (2) domestic and international stock market movements, exchange rates and interest rates, (3) competitive pressures, (4) technological changes, (5) alterations in the financial situation, creditworthiness or solvency of our customers, debtors or counterparts. These factors could cause or result in actual events differing from the information and intentions stated, projected or forecast in this document or in other past or future documents. Virtualware does not undertake to publicly revise the contents of this or any other document, either if the events are not as described herein, or if such events lead to changes in the information contained in this document. This disclaimer needs to be taken into account by those persons which may take a decision over the base of this document or to elaborate or disseminate opinions based hereof. This document may contain summarised information or information that has not been audited. This document is confidential and it cannot be revealed or disclosed to third parties different from the original recipients, even partially, without Virtualware’s prior consent.