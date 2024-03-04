FLYR for Hospitality Now Available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

LOS ANGELES, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLYR , the AI-powered platform for travel technology and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced that FLYR for Hospitality is available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace and can be deployed on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and integrated with the Oracle OPERA Cloud via the Oracle Hospitality Integration Platform (OHIP).

FLYR for Hospitality is available here on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace.

FLYR for Hospitality, formerly Pace Revenue, puts the power of machine learning and the latest data science in the hands of revenue managers. With FLYR for Hospitality, hospitality operators can make optimal commercial decisions in real time, revolutionizing the industry with an intelligent revenue strategy platform and business insights suite. Over the past year, FLYR and Oracle have worked together to ensure joint customers can get up and running quickly with this integration and are prepared to take full advantage of it. Through FLYR’s integration with Oracle OPERA Cloud, customers can benefit from a smooth integration process, free of charge.

Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and services offering unique solutions, including those that extend Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications. OCI is a deep and broad platform of cloud infrastructure services that enables customers to build and run a wide range of applications in a scalable, secure, highly available, and high-performance environment. From application development and business analytics to data management, integration, security, AI, and infrastructure services including Kubernetes and VMware, OCI delivers comprehensive security, performance, and cost savings. In addition, with multi-cloud, hybrid cloud, public cloud, and dedicated cloud options, OCI’s distributed cloud offers customers the benefits of cloud with greater control over data residency, locality, and authority, even across multiple clouds. As a result, customers can bring enterprise workloads to the cloud quickly and efficiently while addressing the strictest regulatory compliance requirements.

“Arming hospitality businesses with modern technology is a crucial piece in being able to fully understand and contextualize business performance,” said Jens Munch, CEO and co-founder of FLYR for Hospitality. “Joining the Oracle Cloud Marketplace allows us to bring our AI-powered revenue management solutions to even more hospitality businesses around the world.”

Visit Oracle and FLYR at Stand 122, Hall 9, and FLYR at Stand 130, Hall 8.1 at ITB Berlin to learn more.

About FLYR

FLYR is a technology company that is purpose-built for the travel industry. Leveraging deep learning, an advanced form of AI, FLYR is helping airlines, cargo, and hospitality businesses around the globe elevate their results. With FLYR, businesses are able to improve revenue performance and modernize the e-commerce experience through accurate forecasting, automation, and analytics. Learn more at flyr.com.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; Oracle Industry Healthcare for partners that provide commercially available products and/or services built with Oracle Cloud and Oracle Health technologies; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

