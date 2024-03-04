Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company Announcement

No. 11/2024





Copenhagen, 04 March 2024





Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 10 November 2023, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated value of up to DKK 850 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

Part of the programme will be conducted in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. Another part of the share buy-back programme is conducted as a directed buy-back from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S as further described in company announcement no. 30/2023. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2025.

The following transactions have been executed from 26 February – 01 March 2024:

Number of shares Average

purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 1,429,849 172,362,420 26-Feb-24 11,460 126.35 1,447,923 27-Feb-24 10,818 126.55 1,368,970 28-Feb-24 10,000 127.40 1,274,028 29-Feb-24 7,570 126.45 957,249 1-Mar-24 9,093 127.58 1,160,087 Total, 26 Feb – 01 Mar 2024 48,941 126.85 6,208,259 Bought from CAF, 01 Mar 2024* 22,228 126.85 2,819,663 Bought from CWO, 01 Mar 2024* 10,250 126.85 1,300,232 Accumulated, under the programme 1,511,268 182,690,573

*According to separate agreements as from 10 November 2023 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab (CAF) participates on a 27.30% pro-rata basis and C.W.Obel A/S (CWO) participates on a 12.59% pro-rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 26 February – 01 March 2024 is

attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owns a total of 1,893,017 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.18% of the total share capital.

