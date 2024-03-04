Invitation to Participate in STOP-PC Clinical Trial

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc (OTCQB:OTLC) invites participation in our STOP-PC clinical trial which is now open for recruitment. Additional information can be obtained at www.stop-pc.com. An explainer video is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C4ZsE3fulIU.



STOP-PC is a Randomized Phase 2b/Phase 3 Study of the TGF-β2 Targeting Antisense Oligonucleotide OT-101 in Combination with mFOLFIRINOX Compared with mFOLFIRINOX Alone in Patients with Advanced and Unresectable or Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer.

The transforming growth factor-β (TGF-β for short) is a protein that modulates the activity of immune cells. In cancer tissue it suppresses immune cell response and contributes to tumor growth and spread.

OT-101 is a first-in-class RNA therapeutic designed to fight the immunosuppressive actions of TGF-β2, reduce the level of TGF-β2 in malignant tumors, and thereby delay the progression of disease.

OT-101 has demonstrated notable single-agent activity, consistently surpassing reported literature data for overall survival. Importantly, the overall survival increased in a dose-dependent manner at the levels of 140mg/m2 and higher.

The Phase 2/3 trial that you are being asked to participate in will compare OT-101 plus mFOLFORINOX with mFOLFORINOX alone as second line therapy in patients whose cancer progressed.

"STOP-PC trial is the combination of mFOLFIRINOX and OT-101 based on our demonstration that reduced TGF- β2 resulted in outstanding improvement in survival among patients treated with Irinotecan with survival beyond 34 months for the low TGF-β2 expression cohort. The mFOLFIRINOX was chosen as the most well tolerated combination of choice through discussion with regulatory authorities and key opinion leaders. We believe this trial will deliver the decisive win against pancreatic cancer," expressed Dr. Vuong Trieu, CEO of Oncotelic.

About Cromos

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in the United States, Cromos Pharma is an international CRO. Cromos offers comprehensive clinical research solutions, covering all trial phases and a wide range of therapeutic areas. These areas include oncology, cardiovascular diseases, and gastroenterology. Over its almost 20-year journey, Cromos Pharma has successfully completed more than 300 clinical trials, demonstrating its commitment to excellence and precision. Its mission is to expedite the development of drugs and devices that save lives and enhance its quality. Cromos Pharma achieves this by combining innovation with validated best practices, reducing drug development time and costs while maintaining unparalleled quality standards. Cromos Pharma serves a diverse clientele, including Global Pharma, Biotechs, and other notable CROs. It has a strong operational presence across the US, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Southwestern Asia. Their country-specific operations cover Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Georgia, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Türkiye, and Ukraine. For collaborations or inquiries, please contact them at inquiry@cromospharma.com.

About Oncotelic

Oncotelic (f/k/a Mateon Therapeutics, Inc.), was formed in the State of New York in 1988 as OXiGENE, Inc., was reincorporated in the State of Delaware in 1992, and changed its name to Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. in 2016, and Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020. Oncotelic is seeking to leverage its deep expertise in oncology drug development to improve treatment outcomes and survival of cancer patients with a special emphasis on rare pediatric cancers. Oncotelic has rare pediatric designation for Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (“DIPG” through OT-101) through its 45% joint venture, GMP Biotechnology Limited, melanoma (through CA4P), and Acute Myeloid Leukemia (“AML” through OXi 4503). Oncotelic also acquired PointR Data Inc. in November 2019 to build an AI driven biotechnology company. Further, Oncotelic acquired AL-101, during the 4th quarter of 2021, for the intranasal delivery of apomorphine. We intend to develop AL-101 for the treatment of Parkinson Disease, erectile dysfunction, female sexual disorder and hypoactive sexual desire disorder. All these ailments have a very large population suffering from them and there is a need for treatments for each. For more information on AL-101, refer to our Annual Report on Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on April 19, 2023.

Oncotelic's Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this communication regarding strategy, future operations, future financial position, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Words such as "may", "expect", "anticipate" "hope", "vision", "optimism", "design", "exciting", "promising", "will", "conviction", "estimate," "intend," "believe", "quest for a cure of cancer", "innovation-driven", "paradigm-shift", "high scientific merit", "impact potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about future plans related to the operations of the JV, taking the JV into an initial public offering or the success thereof, the progress, timing of clinical development, scope and success of future clinical trials, the reporting of clinical data for the Company’s product candidates and the potential use of the Company's product candidates to treat various cancer indications as well as obtaining required regulatory approval to conduct clinical trials and upon granting of approval by the regulatory agencies, the successful marketing of the products; building and the success of our nanoparticle platform and the related success of launching the platform,. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements or may not occur at all. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results, including unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during preclinical or clinical studies, clinical trial site activation or enrollment rates that are lower than expected, changes in expected or existing competition, changes in the regulatory environment, failure of collaborators to support or advance collaborations or product candidates and unexpected litigation or other disputes, taking the Company or its affiliates through initial public offerings. These risks are not exhaustive, the company faces known and unknown risks, including the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on April 19, 2023 and in the company's other periodic filings. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact Information:

For Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc.:

Investor Relations

ir@oncotelic.com