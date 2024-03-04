DynTek, rSolutions, and Arctiq Consolidate Under a Unified Brand

IRVINE, Calif., March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DynTek, Inc., rSolutions Corporation, and Arctiq (Canada) today announced that they have consolidated under a single corporate structure and a single brand, “Arctiq,” having previously merged in August and November 2023.



Arctiq realizes a vision to create a unified entity that leverages the best of the individual legacy companies to form a dominant North American provider of cybersecurity, IT services, and technology solutions. The company's comprehensive suite of offerings and robust Managed Security Services are supported by three Security Operations Centers strategically positioned across the United States and Canada.

“We are excited to unveil Arctiq as a single entity and a unified brand,” said Paul Kerr, CEO at Arctiq. “While we are immensely proud of our individual legacy brands, “Arctiq” conveys our vision to ‘architect intelligence’ by building blueprints for modern technology solutions and unifies our teams under a common purpose. Our combined strengths and resources position us as a leader in the IT services industry and enable customers to achieve their business objectives and outcomes with confidence,” continued Mr. Kerr.

Arctiq is headquartered in Irvine, CA, with operations across the United States and Canada.

About Arctiq

Arctiq is a leader in professional IT services and managed services across three core Centers of Excellence: Enterprise Security, Modern Infrastructure and Platform Engineering. Renowned for our ability to architect intelligence, we connect, protect, and transform organizations, empowering them to thrive in today's digital landscape. Arctiq builds on decades of industry expertise and a customer-centric ethos to deliver exceptional value to clients across diverse industries.

