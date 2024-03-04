Edmunds Presents 12th Annual Five Star Dealer Awards Honoring Exceptional Customer Service

Santa Monica, Calif., March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edmunds , an online car shopping resource that generates more than 20 million visits every month, today announced the winners of the 2024 Edmunds Five Star Dealer Awards. This year’s awards honor 133 dealers nationwide for outstanding customer satisfaction ratings, with 11 of those dealers earning the prestigious Edmunds Five Star Premier Dealer designation.

“As the automotive industry continued to grapple with affordability challenges in 2023, car shoppers increasingly leaned on trusted guidance from resources like Edmunds, and placed stronger emphasis on positive shopping experiences when deciding where to spend their dollars,” said Seth Berkowitz, president of Edmunds. “Edmunds’ Five Star Dealer Awards recognize the incredible effort that dealerships across the nation have made to deliver exceptional service and go above and beyond for their customers.”

To qualify for a Five Star Dealer Award, dealers must be actively participating in the Edmunds Dealer Partner program, receive at least 30 sales reviews in 2023, and earn an average customer sales review rating of at least 4.5 stars on Edmunds during the 2023 calendar year. To qualify for a Five Star Premier Award, dealers must meet all the requirements of a Five Star Dealer Award and also receive at least 150 sales reviews on Edmunds in 2023.

To find the full list of 2024 winners, visit the Edmunds Industry Center at https://www.edmunds.com/industry/five-star-dealers.html . Edmunds Five Star Dealerships are organized by state, making it easy to identify local winners. Car shoppers can look up the reviews and ratings for any dealer in their area on the Find a Dealer page on Edmunds. Winning dealerships are distinguished by the Five Star Dealer badge on Edmunds and are also presented with a physical trophy to celebrate their achievement.

About Edmunds

Edmunds guides car shoppers online from research to purchase. With in-depth reviews of every new vehicle, shopping tips from an in-house team of experts, plus a wealth of consumer and automotive market insights, Edmunds helps millions of shoppers each month select, price and buy a car with confidence. Regarded as one of America's best workplaces by Fortune, Great Place to Work and Built In, Edmunds is based in Santa Monica, California. Follow us on TikTok , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

