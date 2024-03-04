Resolutions from the Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting 2024

Company Announcement no. 10 March 4, 2024


Today an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting was conducted. The following resolutions were made:

  • Adoption of Novonesis A/S as secondary name and amendment of the Articles of Association in accordance herewith
  • Election of Jesper Brandgaard as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors
  • Election of Lise Kaae, Kevin Lane and Kim Stratton as members of the Board of Directors

Following the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting, the Board of Directors consists of the following members:

  • Cornelis (Cees) de Jong, Chair
  • Jesper Brandgaard, Vice Chair
  • Heine Dalsgaard
  • Sharon James
  • Kasim Kutay
  • Lise Kaae
  • Kevin Lane
  • Morten Otto Alexander Sommer
  • Kim Stratton

Employee representatives:

  • Anne Breum
  • Anders Hentze Knudsen
  • Preben Nielsen
  • Jens Øbro
  • Karen Louise Lauesen, observer
  • Kim Ib Sørensen, observer
For further information on members of the Board of Directors, please go to www.novonesis.com

  

