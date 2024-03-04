Resolutions from the Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting 2024
| Source:
Novozymes A/S
Novozymes A/S
|Company Announcement no. 10 March 4, 2024
Today an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting was conducted. The following resolutions were made:
- Adoption of Novonesis A/S as secondary name and amendment of the Articles of Association in accordance herewith
- Election of Jesper Brandgaard as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors
- Election of Lise Kaae, Kevin Lane and Kim Stratton as members of the Board of Directors
Following the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting, the Board of Directors consists of the following members:
- Cornelis (Cees) de Jong, Chair
- Jesper Brandgaard, Vice Chair
- Heine Dalsgaard
- Sharon James
- Kasim Kutay
- Lise Kaae
- Kevin Lane
- Morten Otto Alexander Sommer
- Kim Stratton
Employee representatives:
For further information on members of the Board of Directors, please go to www.novonesis.com
- Anne Breum
- Anders Hentze Knudsen
- Preben Nielsen
- Jens Øbro
- Karen Louise Lauesen, observer
- Kim Ib Sørensen, observer
|
|
Attachments