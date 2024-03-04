Resolutions from the Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting 2024

Company Announcement no. 10 March 4, 2024





Today an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting was conducted. The following resolutions were made:



Adoption of Novonesis A/S as secondary name and amendment of the Articles of Association in accordance herewith

Election of Jesper Brandgaard as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors

Election of Lise Kaae, Kevin Lane and Kim Stratton as members of the Board of Directors

Following the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting, the Board of Directors consists of the following members:



Cornelis (Cees) de Jong, Chair

Jesper Brandgaard, Vice Chair

Heine Dalsgaard

Sharon James

Kasim Kutay

Lise Kaae

Kevin Lane

Morten Otto Alexander Sommer

Kim Stratton

Employee representatives:



Anne Breum

Anders Hentze Knudsen

Preben Nielsen

Jens Øbro

Karen Louise Lauesen, observer

Kim Ib Sørensen, observer For further information on members of the Board of Directors, please go to www.novonesis.com



