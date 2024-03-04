Blaze Pizza Celebrates Pi Day with $3.14 Build-Your-Own Pizzas

LOS ANGELES, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mathematicians and pizza lovers alike have reason to celebrate on March 14, because Blaze Pizza, the recognized leader in fast-casual artisanal pizza, will offer pizzas for just $3.14 in celebration of Pi Day*. Valid at participating Blaze Pizza restaurants across the U.S. from open until close, this marks the 11th consecutive year that Blaze Pizza has celebrated Pi Day with its fans. While some brands are scaling back offers, Blaze Pizza wants to get guests fire’d up from coast to coast, with a deal so generous you may need a calculator to tally the savings.



"For over a decade, we have celebrated Pi Day with guests nationwide. This year, we're planning our biggest celebration yet," announced Beto Guajardo, CEO of Blaze Pizza. "We're proud of our pizza, which we consider among the best available. We invite anyone with a Blaze Pizza nearby to join the celebration. Bring your friends and family to enjoy a custom-made 11” pizza for just $3.14."

At Blaze Pizza, guests can combine more than 45 different ingredients, including toppings like roasted garlic, artichokes, hand-torn basil, and plant-based chorizo, or keep it simple with a classic pepperoni and cheese pizza. The commitment to using high-quality ingredients is matched by our dedication to delivering each guest with a unique pizza that truly reflects what they’re craving.

For additional Blaze Pizza Pi Day information, guests can visit blazepizza.com or download the company’s mobile app.

*One $3.14 pizza per guest. Valid in-restaurant only. Only at participating U.S. Blaze Pizza restaurants.

