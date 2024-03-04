Health Catalyst to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SALT LAKE CITY, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst", Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced that members of leadership will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



The Raymond James 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference, being held in Orlando, including a fireside chat with Jason Alger, Chief Financial Officer, and Adam Brown, Senior Vice President of FP&A and Investor Relations, on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 11:00am ET.

The Barclays 26th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, being held in Miami, including a fireside chat with Dan Burton, Chief Executive Officer, and Jason Alger, Chief Financial Officer, on Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 10:15am ET. The webcast link and related presentation materials will be available online at https://ir.healthcatalyst.com.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

Health Catalyst Investor Relations Contact:

Adam Brown

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and FP&A

+1 (855)-309-6800

ir@healthcatalyst.com

Health Catalyst Media Contact:

Tarah Neujahr Bryan

Chief Marketing Officer

media@healthcatalyst.com