Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Please see below information about transactions made under the first tranche of the 2024 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).



Date on which the first tranche of the 2024 programme was announced: 7 February 2024.

The duration of the first tranche of the 2024 programme: 8 February to no later than 5 April 2024.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 7 February 2024, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/search?issuer=1309

From 26 February to 1 March 2024, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 2,420,000 own shares at an average price of NOK 262.6926 per share.

Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 26 February OSE 419,728 261.8429 109,902,785.10 CEUX 40,877 261.6148 10,694,027.95 TQEX 19,395 261.4851 5,071,503.95 27 February OSE 398,627 261.0804 104,073,709.45 CEUX 74,562 262.0905 19,541,993.00 TQEX 21,811 261.6515 5,706,880.60 28 February OSE 367,262 262.1854 96,290,737.25 CEUX 87,234 262.7895 22,924,182.30 TQEX 30,504 263.7788 8,046,309.25 29 February OSE 343,156 261.7843 89,832,861.90 CEUX 106,080 262.0015 27,793,115.60 TQEX 25,764 261.9469 6,748,799.30 1 March OSE 386,601 266.1089 102,877,985.55 CEUX 76,581 266.4218 20,402,848.50 TQEX 21,818 266.2201 5,808,390.50 Total for the period OSE 1,915,374 262.6005 502,978,079.25 CEUX 385,334 263.0346 101,356,167.35 TQEX 119,292 263.0678 31,381,883.60 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the first tranche of the 2024 programme











OSE 5,619,780 270.5704 1,520,546,255.00 CEUX 378,557 269.7467 102,114,483.00 TQEX 81,663 269.9881 22,048,039.10 Total 6,080,000 270.5113 1,644,708,777.10 Total buy-backs under first tranche of the 2024 programme (accumulated)











OSE 7,535,154 268.5445 2,023,524,334.25 CEUX 763,891 266.3608 203,470,650.35 TQEX 200,955 265.8800 53,429,922.70 Total 8,500,000 268.2853 2,280,424,907.30



Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 69,059,407 own shares, corresponding to 2.30% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor’s share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 62,535,193 own shares, corresponding to 2.08% of the share capital).



This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Contact details:

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01 791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+ 47 412 60 584





