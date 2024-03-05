Steveco Oy implements Aino Health’s SaaS-solution for 800 employees, to be more socially sustainable and to further develop the position as a good corporate citizen.

Steveco Oy, the largest full-service logistics company in Finland and a market leader in transit traffic and transport of wood processing products, has chosen to implement Aino Health’s SaaS-solution Health Manager. The agreement includes a total number of 835 new licenses.



“In our business sustainability takes more than compliance and we know that it’s our people that build the value of our operation. By honest proactive care for each and all our employees we can stay relevant and attractive by gaining social sustainability.” says Jyri Lippo, HR Director Steveco Oy

”We are glad to see that another leading logistics operation finds our platform the best tool to promote change. Using Aino will enable a systematic and digital approach to all work ability and well-being efforts in Steveco, building a happier, stronger and more productive team”, says Jyrki Eklund, CEO Aino Health.





