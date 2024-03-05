Elite Capital & Co. Limited Strengthens its Global Standing by Joining the China-Britain Business Council

LONDON, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. George Matharu, President of Elite Capital & Co. Limited, announced today that Elite Capital & Co. has become a full member of the China-Britain Business Council (“CBBC”).







“Elite Capital & Co. Limited joining as an active member of the China-Britain Business Council strengthens its economic, political and financial influence in the world, and achieves its vision of supporting government projects through the Government Future Financing 2030 Program,” Mr. George Matharu said.

CBBC plays an important role in helping shape bilateral relations between the UK and China through its close links to the UK Government and the Devolved Administrations; the Chinese Government at national, provincial and municipal level; and the British and Chinese Embassies.

The CBBC’s history dates back to the early 1950s when British companies were among the first to trade with Communist China. That was the 48 Group of Companies (established in April 1954). At the same time, the British government had a semi-official trade body known as the Sino-British Trade Council which promoted British participation in trade fairs and exhibitions in China. Although the UK was the first Western country to recognize the People’s Republic of China, the PRC did not fully recognize the UK until 1972.

The China–Britain Trade Group (“CBTG”) was established in 1991 when the 48 Group merged with Sino-British Trade Council, at the instigation of the (then) UK Department of Trade and Industry.

The early 1990s saw a renewal of high-level visits from China to the UK In November 1992 Vice-Premier Zhu Rongji was the first Chinese leader to take part in a seminar with British business in the UK, when the Stock Exchange was the venue for presentations from privatised industries, organised by CBTG and the Stock Exchange.

In 1998 the organisation changed its name to the China–Britain Business Council (“CBBC”), to reflect the growth of all round business between the UK and China encompassing investment, trade, licensing and other forms of business activity.

In November 1999, the UK received the first head of state from the People’s Republic of China, Jiang Zemin, who was greeted by a CBBC organised business lunch at the Banqueting House.

September 2019 AGM held a particular significance as it marked CBBC’s 65th anniversary, and welcomed Sir Sherard Cowper-Coles as CBBC’s new Chair, and in addition Lord Sassoon was nominated to become CBBC’s first President.

“For my part, I must congratulate the Board of Directors of Elite Capital & Co. Limited, headed by Dr. Faisal Khazaal, for this remarkable progress in the development of the company’s business at a global level and for increasing its influence in the finance industry,” Mr. George Matharu said.

Elite Capital & Co. Limited is a Financial Management company that provides project-related services including Management, Consultancy, and Funding, particularly for large infrastructure and mega commercial projects.

Elite Capital & Co. Limited offers a wealth of experience in Banking and Financial transactions and has a range of specialized advisory services for private clients, medium and large corporations as well as governments. It is also the exclusive manager of the Government Future Financing 2030 Program®.

Mr. George Matharu, MBA. concluded his statement by saying, “The next step will be to draw up a fruitful economic plan based on supporting and strengthening Sino-British relations and submit it to the China-Britain Business Council to consider the possibility of implementing the plan to serve both countries.”

