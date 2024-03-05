Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 9 2024

On 15 November 2023, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 14 of 14 November 2023. Under the programme Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 75 million during the period 15 November 2023 to 1 March 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 23/2/2024 130,300 546.52 71,211,739 Monday, 26 February 2024 1,500 580.51 870,765 Tuesday, 27 February 2024 1,500 587.56 881,340 Wednesday, 28 February 2024 1,200 588.68 706,416 Thursday, 29 February 2024 1,300 591.40 768,820 Friday, 1 March 2024 950 580.76 551,722 In the period 26/2/2024 - 1/3/2024 6,450 585.90 3,779,063 Accumulated 15/11/2023 - 1/3/2024 136,750 548.38 74,990,802 Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,110,926 treasury shares corresponding to 8.28% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

The above transactions hereby finalise the share buy-back programme.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

