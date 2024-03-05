Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 9 2024

On 15 November 2023, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 14 of 14 November 2023. Under the programme Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 75 million during the period 15 November 2023 to 1 March 2024.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 23/2/2024
|130,300
|546.52
|71,211,739
|Monday, 26 February 2024
|1,500
|580.51
|870,765
|Tuesday, 27 February 2024
|1,500
|587.56
|881,340
|Wednesday, 28 February 2024
|1,200
|588.68
|706,416
|Thursday, 29 February 2024
|1,300
|591.40
|768,820
|Friday, 1 March 2024
|950
|580.76
|551,722
|In the period 26/2/2024 - 1/3/2024
|6,450
|585.90
|3,779,063
|Accumulated 15/11/2023 - 1/3/2024
|136,750
|548.38
|74,990,802
|Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,110,926 treasury shares corresponding to 8.28% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
The above transactions hereby finalise the share buy-back programme.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
