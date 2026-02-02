Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 5 2026

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of

shares Average

price Amount

DKK Accumulated until 23 January 2026 46,000 671.68 30,897,062 Monday, 26 January 2026 1,300 668.00 868,400 Tuesday, 27 January 2026 1,300 670.98 872,274 Wednesday, 28 January 2026 1,300 660.46 858,598 Thursday, 29 January 2026 1,300 663.00 861,900 Friday, 30 January 2026 1,300 667.86 868,218 In the period 26 January 2026 - 30 January 2026 6,500 666.06 4,329,390 Accumulated until 30 January 2026 52,500 670.98 35,226,452 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,295,293 treasury shares corresponding to 9.18% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments