Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 5 2026

 | Source: Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of
shares		Average
price		Amount
DKK		  
Accumulated until 23 January 202646,000671.6830,897,062  
Monday, 26 January 20261,300668.00868,400  
Tuesday, 27 January 20261,300670.98872,274  
Wednesday, 28 January 20261,300660.46858,598  
Thursday, 29 January 20261,300663.00861,900  
Friday, 30 January 20261,300667.86868,218  
In the period 26 January 2026 - 30 January 20266,500666.064,329,390  
Accumulated until 30 January 202652,500670.9835,226,452  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,295,293 treasury shares corresponding to 9.18% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments


Attachments

SBB2026 Week 05 2026-02-02 FBM26-05 SBB-w05 ENG

Recommended Reading