Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 5 2026

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of
shares
|Average
price
|Amount
DKK
|Accumulated until 23 January 2026
|46,000
|671.68
|30,897,062
|Monday, 26 January 2026
|1,300
|668.00
|868,400
|Tuesday, 27 January 2026
|1,300
|670.98
|872,274
|Wednesday, 28 January 2026
|1,300
|660.46
|858,598
|Thursday, 29 January 2026
|1,300
|663.00
|861,900
|Friday, 30 January 2026
|1,300
|667.86
|868,218
|In the period 26 January 2026 - 30 January 2026
|6,500
|666.06
|4,329,390
|Accumulated until 30 January 2026
|52,500
|670.98
|35,226,452
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,295,293 treasury shares corresponding to 9.18% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
Attachments