Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 16 2026

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of
shares
|Average
price
|Amount
DKK
|Accumulated until 10 April 2026
|108,283
|668.20
|72,355,013
|Monday, 13 April 2026
|1,000
|668.00
|668,000
|Tuesday, 14 April 2026
|1,000
|676.97
|676,970
|Wednesday, 15 April 2026
|1,000
|669.00
|669,000
|Thursday, 16 April 2026
|1,000
|665.00
|665,000
|Friday, 17 April 2026
|1,000
|663.23
|663,233
|In the period 13 April 2026 - 17 April 2026
|5,000
|668.44
|3,342,203
|Accumulated until 17 April 2026
|113,283
|668.21
|75,697,216
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,351,076 treasury shares corresponding to 9.40% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
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