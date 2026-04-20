Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 16 2026

 | Source: Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of
shares		Average
price		Amount
DKK		  
Accumulated until 10 April 2026108,283668.2072,355,013  
Monday, 13 April 20261,000668.00668,000  
Tuesday, 14 April 20261,000676.97676,970  
Wednesday, 15 April 20261,000669.00669,000  
Thursday, 16 April 20261,000665.00665,000  
Friday, 17 April 20261,000663.23663,233  
In the period 13 April 2026 - 17 April 20265,000668.443,342,203  
Accumulated until 17 April 2026113,283668.2175,697,216  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,351,076 treasury shares corresponding to 9.40% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

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2026-04-20 FBM26-22 SBB-w16 ENG SBB2026 Week 16
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