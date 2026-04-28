Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 17 2026

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of
shares
|Average
price
|Amount
DKK
|Accumulated until 17 April 2026
|113,283
|668.21
|75,697,216
|Monday, 20 April 2026
|1,000
|662.23
|662,232
|Tuesday, 21 April 2026
|1,000
|662.60
|662,600
|Wednesday, 22 April 2026
|1,000
|656.00
|656,000
|Thursday, 23 April 2026
|1,000
|645.00
|645,000
|Friday, 24 April 2026
|1,000
|639.91
|639,912
|In the period 20 April 2026 - 24 April 2026
|5,000
|653.15
|3,265,744
|Accumulated until 24 April 2026
|118,283
|667.58
|78,962,960
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,356,076 treasury shares corresponding to 9.42% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
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