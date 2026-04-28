Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 17 2026

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of

shares Average

price Amount

DKK Accumulated until 17 April 2026 113,283 668.21 75,697,216 Monday, 20 April 2026 1,000 662.23 662,232 Tuesday, 21 April 2026 1,000 662.60 662,600 Wednesday, 22 April 2026 1,000 656.00 656,000 Thursday, 23 April 2026 1,000 645.00 645,000 Friday, 24 April 2026 1,000 639.91 639,912 In the period 20 April 2026 - 24 April 2026 5,000 653.15 3,265,744 Accumulated until 24 April 2026 118,283 667.58 78,962,960 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,356,076 treasury shares corresponding to 9.42% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

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