Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 18 2026

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of
shares
|Average
price
|Amount
DKK
|Accumulated until 24 April 2026
|118,283
|667.58
|78,962,960
|Monday, 27 April 2026
|1,000
|642.00
|642,000
|Tuesday, 28 April 2026
|1,000
|647.45
|647,454
|Wednesday, 29 April 2026
|1,000
|654.00
|654,000
|Thursday, 30 April 2026
|1,000
|652.00
|652,000
|Friday, 1 May 2026
|1,000
|680.49
|680,494
|In the period 27 April 2026 - 1 May 2026
|5,000
|655.19
|3,275,948
|Accumulated until 1 May 2026
|123,283
|667.07
|82,238,908
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,361,076 treasury shares corresponding to 9.44% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
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