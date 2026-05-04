Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 18 2026

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of

shares Average

price Amount

DKK Accumulated until 24 April 2026 118,283 667.58 78,962,960 Monday, 27 April 2026 1,000 642.00 642,000 Tuesday, 28 April 2026 1,000 647.45 647,454 Wednesday, 29 April 2026 1,000 654.00 654,000 Thursday, 30 April 2026 1,000 652.00 652,000 Friday, 1 May 2026 1,000 680.49 680,494 In the period 27 April 2026 - 1 May 2026 5,000 655.19 3,275,948 Accumulated until 1 May 2026 123,283 667.07 82,238,908 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,361,076 treasury shares corresponding to 9.44% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

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