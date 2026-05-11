Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 19 2026

 | Source: Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of
shares		Average
price		Amount
DKK		  
Accumulated until 1 May 2026123,283667.0782,238,908  
Monday, 4 May 20261,000690.22690,222  
Tuesday, 5 May 20261,000679.00679,000  
Wednesday, 6 May 20261,000670.91670,910  
Thursday, 7 May 20261,000668.64668,640  
Friday, 8 May 20261,000664.00664,000  
In the period 4 May 2026 - 8 May 20265,000674.553,372,772  
Accumulated until 8 May 2026128,283667.3785,611,680  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,366,076 treasury shares corresponding to 9.46% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

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2026-05-11 FBM26-27 SBB-w19 ENG SBB2026 Week 19
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