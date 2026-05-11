Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 19 2026

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of
shares
|Average
price
|Amount
DKK
|Accumulated until 1 May 2026
|123,283
|667.07
|82,238,908
|Monday, 4 May 2026
|1,000
|690.22
|690,222
|Tuesday, 5 May 2026
|1,000
|679.00
|679,000
|Wednesday, 6 May 2026
|1,000
|670.91
|670,910
|Thursday, 7 May 2026
|1,000
|668.64
|668,640
|Friday, 8 May 2026
|1,000
|664.00
|664,000
|In the period 4 May 2026 - 8 May 2026
|5,000
|674.55
|3,372,772
|Accumulated until 8 May 2026
|128,283
|667.37
|85,611,680
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,366,076 treasury shares corresponding to 9.46% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
Attachments