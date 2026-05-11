Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 19 2026

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of

shares Average

price Amount

DKK Accumulated until 1 May 2026 123,283 667.07 82,238,908 Monday, 4 May 2026 1,000 690.22 690,222 Tuesday, 5 May 2026 1,000 679.00 679,000 Wednesday, 6 May 2026 1,000 670.91 670,910 Thursday, 7 May 2026 1,000 668.64 668,640 Friday, 8 May 2026 1,000 664.00 664,000 In the period 4 May 2026 - 8 May 2026 5,000 674.55 3,372,772 Accumulated until 8 May 2026 128,283 667.37 85,611,680 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,366,076 treasury shares corresponding to 9.46% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

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