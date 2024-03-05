Dorian Bailey Joins Locus Technologies to Lead Alliances and Customer Success

SAN FRANCISCO, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locus Technologies (Locus), a pioneer in water, Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) compliance and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) software solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dorian Bailey as Director of Alliances and Customer Success.

Bringing over 25 years of experience in environmental programs, sustainable construction, materials science, and regulatory compliance, Dorian Bailey joins Locus with a rich background in driving impactful initiatives within the industry. Before her role at Locus, Bailey held senior positions at the Port Authority of NY & NJ, managing multimillion-dollar contracts encompassing various environmental services, sustainability initiatives, and regulatory compliance efforts.

Dorian Bailey specializes in quantifying embodied carbon dioxide emissions from construction materials, a critical focus considering the construction industry's significant contribution to global carbon emissions. Her expertise in managing environmental investigations, consulting services, hazardous waste disposal, and air/emissions monitoring will be invaluable in advancing Locus' mission of providing a leading-edge SaaS for sustainability and regulatory compliance.

At the Port Authority, Bailey supervised and audited construction, professional, technical, and contractual staff to ensure compliance with federal, NYSDEC, and NJDEP regulations and permits. She also played a pivotal role in designing and implementing environmental contract laboratory programs. Engineering support for greenhouse gas and criteria pollutant inventories was also provided. Bailey was instrumental in developing sustainability tracking in Stage IV construction, including material circularity, the quantification of on-site diesel emissions, and the embodied carbon of construction materials.

Commenting on Bailey's appointment, Locus Technologies CEO Neno Duplan stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Dorian Bailey to our team. Her extensive experience in environmental programs and regulatory compliance aligns perfectly with Locus' commitment to providing innovative EHS and ESG solutions. With Dorian leading our alliances and customer success efforts, we are poised to drive greater value for our clients and partners."

Dorian Bailey expressed her excitement about joining Locus, stating, "I am honored to join Locus Technologies, a true leader in environmental and sustainability software solutions. I look forward to leveraging my experience to forge impactful alliances and ensure the success of our customers in their sustainability and compliance endeavors."

With Dorian Bailey at the helm of alliances and customer success, Locus Technologies reaffirms its dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive positive environmental outcomes and regulatory compliance for organizations worldwide.

With a proven track record in providing leading-edge EHS and ESG software solutions, Locus continues to spearhead advancements in compliance, sustainability, and corporate responsibility across diverse industries and geographies.

About Locus Technologies

Locus Technologies, the global environmental, social, governance (ESG), Sustainability, and EHS Compliance software leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to be credible with ESG reporting. From 1997 Locus Technologies pioneered enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) for EHS Compliance, water management, and ESG credible reporting. Locus apps and software solutions improve business performance by strengthening risk management and EHS for organizations across industries and government agencies. Organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises, such as Chevron, Sempra, Corteva, DuPont, Chemours, San Jose Water Company, The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Port of Seattle, Onto Innovations, and Los Alamos National Laboratory, have selected Locus.

