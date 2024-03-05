authID to Report Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on March 20, 2024

Conference webcast to follow at 5:30 p.m. EST

DENVER, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID Inc. [Nasdaq: AUID], a leading provider of secure identity verification and authentication solutions, today announced the Company will report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 after market close. Following the earnings release, authID Chief Executive Officer Rhon Daguro and Chief Financial Officer Ed Sellitto will host a webcast at 5:30 p.m. EST to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

To join the webcast, investors can register here: authID FY2023 Results Webcast Registration

Please note that the webcast will use the Zoom Events platform. Participants are advised to pre-register with a validated email address OR your existing Zoom account. Registrants will receive a confirmation email and calendar notice to add the meeting to your calendar.

During the call, attendees will be invited to submit questions through the Q&A option in the Zoom Meeting portal.

A replay of the event and a copy of the presentation will also be available for 90 days via authID’s Investor Relations news and events web page .

About authID

authID (Nasdaq: AUID) ensures cyber-savvy enterprises “Know Who’s Behind the Device” for every customer or employee login and transaction. Through its easy-to-integrate, patented, biometric identity platform, authID quickly and accurately verifies a user’s identity, eliminating any assumption of ‘who’ is behind a device and preventing cybercriminals from taking over accounts. authID combines digital onboarding, FIDO2 login, and biometric authentication and account recovery, with a fast, accurate, user-friendly experience – delivering identity verification in 700ms. Establishing a biometric root of trust for each user that is bound to their accounts and provisioned devices, authID stops fraud at onboarding, eliminates password risks and costs, and provides the faster, frictionless, and more accurate user identity experience demanded by operators of today’s digital ecosystems. For more information, go to www.authID.ai.

