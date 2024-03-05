Mullen Subsidiary, Bollinger Motors, Names Next 2 Dealers in 7 States and 11 Locations

BREA, Calif., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, today announces its subsidiary, Bollinger Motors, has named the next two dealership groups, spanning seven states and 11 locations, as Bollinger rolls out its commercial electric truck line, beginning with the Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab in the second half of 2024.

The dealership groups are:

Nacarato Truck Centers – 10 locations in Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Tennessee and Virginia.

– 10 locations in Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Tennessee and Virginia. Nuss Truck and Equipment – one location in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab is an all-new, all-electric Class 4 commercial truck designed from the ground up with extensive fleet and upfitter input. Bollinger’s unique chassis design protects the 158-kilowatt-hour battery pack and components to offer unparalleled capability and safety in the commercial market. The company anticipates deliveries of the Bollinger B4 to begin in the second half of 2024.

“We are building our national dealer network very strategically to ensure that they share Bollinger’s commitment to quality and customer service,” said Robert Bollinger, founder and CEO of Bollinger Motors. “These two dealership groups represent some of the busiest trucking hubs in the country and we welcome these new locations to the Bollinger family as we work to electrify fleets across the country.”

Today’s announcement follows a series of Bollinger Motors announcements in recent months, including partnerships with Our Next Energy in Novi, Michigan, to supply the company with batteries and related components and Roush Industries in Livonia, Michigan, to manage vehicle assembly operations. The company recently qualified for federal clean vehicle tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act of $40,000 per vehicle for the B4 chassis cab. Earlier this month, Michigan’s LaFontaine Automotive Group was named as the first commercial dealer.

About Bollinger Motors

Founded in 2015 by Robert Bollinger, Bollinger Motors, Inc. is a U.S.-based company headquartered in Oak Park, Michigan. Bollinger Motors is developing all-electric commercial chassis cab trucks, Classes 4-6. In September of 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority owned company of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN).

Learn more at www.BollingerMotors.com and www.MullenUSA.com .

About Nacarato Truck Centers

Nacarato Truck Centers is a group of authorized Volvo Truck, Tico Terminal Tractor, and used semitruck dealerships and Service Centers serving the Tennessee, Virginia, Southern Kentucky, Maryland, Illinois, Florida and Georgia areas with 47 years in the trucking industry. Starting from a single dealership in Nashville, we have expanded to a 13-dealership group with the same moral principles that the dealership was founded on. Three generations of the Nacarato family have kept this dream alive and continue to steer this company to where we are today.

For more information, visit www.NacaratoTruckCenters.com .

About Nuss Truck & Equipment

With nine locations in Minnesota and western Wisconsin, Nuss Truck & Equipment is the region’s largest dealer of new and used Mack and Volvo Trucks, and Volvo Construction Equipment. Established in 1959, Nuss has become a leading provider of service, parts, trailers, rentals and custom-engineered solutions for the trucking and construction industries. With headquarters in Rochester and Roseville, Minnesota, Nuss is proud of its commitment to safety and exceptional service.

For more information and a list of locations, visit www.Nussgrp.com .

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of electric vehicles (“EVs”) that will be manufactured in its two United States-based assembly plants. Mullen’s EV development portfolio includes the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover, Mullen-GO Commercial Urban Delivery EV, Mullen Commercial Class 1-3 EVs and Bollinger Motors, which features both the B1 and B2 electric SUV trucks and Class 4-6 commercial offerings. On Sept. 7, 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive, and on Dec. 1, 2022, Mullen closed on the acquisition of Electric Last Mile Solutions’ (“ELMS”) assets, including all IP and a 650,000-square-foot plant in Mishawaka, Indiana.

To learn more about the Company, visit www.MullenUSA.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as “continue,” “will,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “expected,” “plans,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Mullen and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the expected features and performance standards of the Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab, whether the anticipated delivery dates will materialize and whether the two referenced dealership group relationships will prove successful. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Mullen with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mullen anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Mullen assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Mullen’s plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

