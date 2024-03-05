Everything Blockchain Inc. Granted Approval for EB Control Geofencing Patent

Jacksonville, Fla., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain Inc., (OTCMKTS: EBZT), a technology company that is blending blockchain, DBMS and Zero Trust to deliver disruptive new ways to store, management, and protect data, today announced that it has been granted approval for its multi-factor geofencing system for secure encryption and decryption patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Joining a robust list of existing patents, this technology provides an additional layer of protection; to control when, where, and how data can be processed.



“Receiving approval for our geofencing patent affirms our unyielding dedication to our customers and innovation within the secure data management market,” said Toney Jennings, CEO of Everything Blockchain, Inc. “We look forward to the coming years as we continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible for improving data security and management practices."

EBI’s EB Control is a critical component to hardening the security posture of organizations across industries; eliminating the burden of key management that often falls on Information Technology (IT) and security teams. With EB Control, organizations can seamlessly and automatically gain full command of how they are sharing their sensitive information. EB Control’s geofencing technology takes data security one step further by leveraging precise geolocation data and validating it to ensure that decryption occurs only within specified geographic bounds, providing an extra layer of security to sensitive data transactions. The approval of this patent is testament to EBI’s commitment to their customers as they continue to innovate, providing true data protection solutions and paving the way for continued success.

For more information about the issuing of this patent in EB Control, please visit: https://ebcontrol.io/

About Everything Blockchain Inc.

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS: EBZT) envisions a future where every transaction is trusted and blockchain is used to meet ESG goals, support cities of the future, build and control the transparency of supply chains and ensure the rights of data ownership sustain forever. The company’s advances in blockchain engineering deliver the essential elements needed for real-world business use: speed, security, and energy efficiency. Current sub-brands include: EB Advise, BuildDB and EB Control. For more information, please visit https://www.everythingblockchain.io/

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as “anticipate”, “seek”, intend”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan” or similar phrases may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company’s reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of blockchain and zero trust- based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.