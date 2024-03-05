Visory Health Names Ronald McDonald House Charities® of St. Louis As Its First Charity Supporting Children Locally 

ST. LOUIS, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visory Health , a women-led, patient-first health tech prescription platform that is transforming the way women, families, and caregivers access affordable healthcare through its prescription discount card, is providing care to families and creating healthier communities and announces its first charity partnership, Ronald McDonald House Charities® of St. Louis.



Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC) of St. Louis provides a home-away-from-home to families of seriously ill or injured children and supports organizations that serve the needs of children. In 2023, the local charity served 465 families through the Ronald McDonald House® program, where 75% were from Missouri or nearby Illinois. It also supported over 45,000 local and out-of-town visitors through the Ronald McDonald Family Room® program at area hospitals.

“Support from organizations, like Visory Health, make all the difference for the families who stay with us,” said Dan Harbaugh, President and CEO at RMHC St. Louis. “With their contributions, seriously ill children and their families receive the comfort, care and healthcare resources they deserve during these trying times they’re facing.”

“It’s one of Visory Heath’s core values to build healthier communities and we believe strongly in giving back to communities where we can. We’re excited to begin our work with the Ronald McDonald House Charities® where families and children’s lives are positively impacted every day,” said Susan Lang, CEO and founder of Visory Health. “Having lived in St. Louis for several years, the city has a special place in my heart. That’s why we feel it’s important to give back to this community.”

“RMHC serves millions of children and their families around the world every year,” said former RMHC Board Member and Visory Health CFO, Karen Baer. “I proudly served on the local RMHC Board of Directors for nine years and remain an active and passionate member of the organization. I am so pleased to have Visory Health’s support. Thanks to Visory Health and other partners, we can continue carrying out our mission of providing a safe and comfortable space for families and children dealing with life-altering illnesses.”

For more information on how to save money on prescriptions, visit www.visoryhealth.com . To donate to a local Ronald McDonald House chapter, visit https://rmhc.org/donate .

About Visory Health

Visory Health is a women-led, patient-first health tech platform transforming the way everyone, especially women, caregivers and underserved individuals have access to healthcare. Visory Health’s model puts customers’ needs and identities at the core of how it operates. It has saved millions of customers billions of dollars in drug costs, creating healthier families and communities in the end. With a network of pharmacy partners nationwide including Kroger, Stop & Shop, Publix and Walmart, Visory Health delivers better affordable prescription prices all over the country. To learn more, visit www.visoryhealth.com .

About Ronald McDonald House Charities® of St. Louis

Ronald McDonald House Charities® of St. Louis provides a home-away-from-home to families of seriously ill children traveling to St. Louis for medical treatment. RMHC programs offer access to quality health care and enable family-centered care, ensuring families are fully supported and actively involved in their children’s care. For more information, visit rmhcstl.com .

