SMX Completes AWS Foundational Technical Review and Achieves Qualified Software Badge

HERNDON, Va., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMX, a leader in next-generation mission support, digital transformation, and IT solutions, is proud to announce it has completed the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Foundational Technical Review (FTR) adhering to AWS FTR guidelines. The AWS FTR supports AWS Partners in identifying and remediating risks through AWS best practices tied to operational excellence, security, and reliability, and aligns AWS Partners to the AWS Well-Architected Framework pillars.



Successfully completing the AWS FTR marks a significant expansion to SMX’s efforts with AWS helping organizations capitalize on the value of cloud. As an AWS Public Sector Partner and AWS Premier Tier Services Partner for eleven years, SMX has invested heavily in their AWS practice with over 250+ AWS certifications, six designations in the AWS Competency program, four validated AWS services, involvement in eight AWS Partner programs, and a successful record of accomplishments in both the Public and Private Sectors.

By combining nearly 25 years of IT innovation into software driven consulting and operations services, SMX offers highly tailored digital solutions delivered at the scale through its Elevate Platform. By achieving a “Qualified Software” badge following the AWS FTR, SMX continues to validate their status as an AWS Partner.

“SMX is committed to helping customers achieve operational excellence within the Federal IT market. As an AWS Partner with a FedRAMP accredited operations platform, SMX can offer customers looking to achieve Federal accreditation like FedRAMP, DoD RMF, and StateRAMP a faster path through the AWS Accelerator Program,” says Rob Groat, EVP of Strategy and Technology of SMX. “SMX helps customers navigate the challenges of the Federal IT market to realize full compliance within a shorter timeframe ensuring a compliant build, an authority to operate, and ongoing operational compliance within the Government marketplace.”

SMX is an industry leader providing digital solutions for mission-oriented clients, operating in close proximity to a vast set of clients across the United States and around the globe. SMX delivers scalable and secure solutions combined with the mission expertise needed to accelerate outcomes for the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, Public Sector, Fortune 1000, and other public and private sector clients. For more information on our solutions, please visit https://www.smxtech.com/.

