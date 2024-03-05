Canada’s Got Talent Reveals Showstopping Acts for The Million Dollar Season, Courtesy of Rogers

– Canada’s Got Talent premieres March 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Citytv or stream anytime on Citytv+ –



– This season sees 116 amazing acts from all corners of Canada, including Carbonear, Oakville, Prince Albert, Vancouver Island, and more –

– See media contacts below to request interviews with local contestants –

Join the conversation: #CGT

TORONTO, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s almost showtime! As we gear up to take centre stage, Citytv reveals the showstopping performers appearing on Canada’s Got Talent’s Million Dollar Season, thanks to Rogers, beginning Tuesday, March 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with a two-hour episode on Citytv or stream anytime on Citytv+. The highly anticipated talent competition series spotlights 116 acts on the Canadian stage as they face the #CGT judges – Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh, Trish Stratus, Kardinal Offishall – and compete to win the grand prize.

The winner of Canada’s Got Talent’s Million Dollar Season receives a life-changing prize of $1M – the biggest cash prize in Canadian television history – thanks to Rogers, plus financial advice from CIBC. And that’s not all! Every Golden Buzzer recipient will receive $25,000 (totalling $150,000), courtesy of CIBC, to help realize their ambitions. Orville Redenbacher, Kruger (Scotties Tissues), and Unilever (Dove and Dove Men + Care) join Canada’s Got Talent’s Million Dollar Season as premium sponsors, in addition to returning partners – Rogers, CIBC, and Tim Hortons.

#CGT’s Million Dollar Season is upping the ante with wild and weird acts, world-record breaking stunts, and several contestants who are pursuing their dreams abroad but now coming home to compete on the Canadian stage. Hosted by Lindsay Ell, Canada’s Got Talent culminates in a live two-hour finale on Tuesday, May 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT from OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls.

Together with Canada’s Got Talent, Rogers is committed to investing in premium original Canadian content while fostering homegrown talent. Last year, Rogers contributed approximately $950M to Canadian content and produced over 12,700 hours of unique Canadian programming.

Contestants for Canada’s Got Talent’s Million Dollar Season, thanks to Rogers, are listed below. Click here to learn more about each contestant.

ALBERTA

ERIC KANE – Singer/Musician, Spruce Grove

EYE CANDY COMPANY – Dance Act, Edmonton

JEFF NEWMAN – Magic Act, Calgary

JORDON HO – Singer/Musician, Edmonton

LEVI STANFORD – Singer/Musician, Cardston

LISA BAKER – Comedy Act, Edmonton

SAM BENTY – Novelty, Calgary

STERLING V SCOTT – Comedy Act, Edmonton

BRITISH COLUMBIA

CROSS PARALLEL – Singer/Musician, Chilliwack

DANIEL POWTER – Singer/Musician, Vernon

DR. BRAD GOOSEBERRY – Novelty, Victoria

ESHAN SOBTI – Singer/Musician, Mission

FRESHH 2.0 – Dance Act, Vancouver

FUNKANOMETRY – Dance Act, Vancouver Island

HOLLY MELVILLE – Singer/Musician, Victoria

HUMUZZA – Dance Act, Surrey

MANINDER WARAICH – Comedy Act, Victoria

MOM BOP – Vocal Group, Vancouver

NORBERT THE TOAD – Novelty, Vancouver

RACHEL CHIU – Singer/Musician, Vancouver

TERA DRUM – Singer/Musician, Langley City

MANITOBA

THOSE GUYS – Vocal Group, Winnipeg

NEW BRUNSWICK

MAGGIE THE GOALIE – Animal Act, Tracadie

SAM BABIN – Singer/Musician, Moncton

NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR

HAROLD BUTLER – Novelty, St. John’s

MATTHEW COOPER – Singer/Musician, Carbonear

NOVA SCOTIA

ADAM COOKE – Novelty, Port Hawksbury

TRAVIS LINDSAY – Comedy Act, Halifax

VICENZO RAVINA – Magic Act, Halifax

ONTARIO

ACRO ACADEMY – Stunt, Oakville

ALEXANDRA BURGIO – Stunt, St. Catherines

ALICIA KAYLEY – Singer/Musician, Ottawa

ASHWYN SINGH – Comedy Act, Toronto

BALLOON MAESTRO – Novelty, Toronto

BEN STAGER – Comedy Act, Kitchener-Waterloo

BONGGUN KIM – Comedy Act, Toronto

BRIAR NOLET – Dance Act, Oakville

CARMEL KALLEMAA – Dance Act, Toronto

CARSON & TAYLOR – Magic Act, Toronto

DAMIAN SHILLIS – Dance Act, Burlington

DANA SCHIEMANN – Novelty, Toronto

DRASTIC – Singer/Musician, Toronto

EKATERINA – Magic Act, Barrie

ELENA – Singer/Musician, Toronto

ESSENCE WILLIAMS – Novelty, Glencoe

FOX REVETT – Singer/Musician, Toronto

GORDON NEILL – Novelty, Toronto

GREAT CANADIAN DUELING PIANOS – Novelty, Toronto

HEATHER NICHOLSON – Novelty, Ajax

JAIME BRUNO – Novelty, Toronto

JAMES CHAPESKIE – Singer/Musician, Waterloo

JERRI GALLAUGHER – Animal Act, Mulmer

JESSE – Novelty, St. Catherines

JOEL VAN VLIET – Comedy Act, Queenston

JOHN MUIRHEAD – Singer/Musician, Toronto

KAIRO MCLEAN – Singer/Musician, Scarborough

KIBRA & FORTUNE – Animal Act, Toronto

LIZ UNDERHILL – Singer/Musician, St. Thomas

LUKA & JENALYN – Dance Act, Toronto

MARIELLA LAROSE – Singer/Musician, Toronto

MARK CLEARVIEW – Magic Act, Toronto

MARK LEWIS – Magic Act, Toronto

MIKE GLENNEY – Dance Act, Waterdown

MISS T THE BUBBLE QUEEN – Novelty, Cambridge

NATALIE MORRIS – Singer/Musician, Toronto

NOAH KOSTA – Singer/Musician, Maple

NOAH TAJU GEORGE – Novelty, Oshawa

PEPE – Comedy Act, Vaughan

PROFESSOR DAN THE HARMONICA MAN – Novelty, Warkworth

RON DESCHENES – Novelty, Toronto

RORY GARDINER – Comedy Act, Ottawa

RORY VAN ULFT – Stunt, Ottawa

ROY ZIV – Novelty, Richmond Hill

SAI JUTTUKONDA – Singer/Musician, King City

SAM TAJU NINAN – Singer/Musician, Oshawa

SANSKRITI ARTS – Dance Act, Mississauga

SIMON ZENKER – Stunt, Elmira

SLAVIC BLING – Novelty, Toronto

SOON KEUN KWON – Singer/Musician, Mississauga

STEVE GOODTIME – Novelty, Holland Landing

STEVE KASE – Novelty, Toronto

STITCHES – Stunt, St. Catherines

SUPER SLICK DUDE – Novelty, Toronto

THE ULTIMUTTS – Animal Act, Sparta

TRISH O’BRIEN – Singer/Musician, Richmond Hill

TROY JAMES – Stunt, Brampton

WALLACE WONG – Novelty, Mississauga

YUVIN MARASINI – Singer/Musician, Ajax

ZACH MCCABE – Singer/Musician, Aylmer

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

MEGAN & CAMERON – Dance Act, Charlottetown

QUEBEC

AIR SUP ACROYOGA – Novelty, Ste-Agathe des Monts

BAO HOANG – Magic Act, Montreal

CLIQUE – Dance Act, Saint-Basile-le-Grand

DADDY COOL – Dance Act, Sainte-Julie

EVE PARKER FINLEY – Singer/Musician, Montreal

FRANCOIS OUIMET – Singer/Musician, Montreal

ICEBOXSOUND – Singer/Musician, Montreal

JADE MATHIEU – Singer/Musician, Longueuil

LIANA ADAM – Singer/Musician, Farnham

MARIE-JOSEE & JASON – Dance Act, Montreal

MAT & MYM – Stunt, Quebec City

RAPHAEL LAROCQUE – Singer/Musician, Quebec City

THE AMAZING TODSKY – Magic Act, Montreal

THERE IS A BALL ON MY HEAD – Novelty, Montreal

TOGETHER FOR PEACE – Novelty, Levis

WINSLOW DANCERS – Dance Act, Stornoway

WOODY BELFORT – Stunt, Montreal

SASKATCHEWAN

KELLY TAYLOR – Comedy Act, Prince Albert

MITCHELL HRYCAN – Magic Act, Saskatoon

REBECCA STRONG – Singer/Musician, Prince Albert

TERRI ANNE STRONGARM – Singer/Musician, Balcarres

ABROAD

CHIMERA – Stunt, Las Vegas

DAN MEYER – Stunt, Phoenix, Arizona

DUO DESIRE – Stunt, Las Vegas

NICOLAS RIBS – Magic Act, Lyon, France

WILLIAM BRANDON – Stunt, Los Angeles

Canada’s Got Talent is produced by McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc. and Fremantle, in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media based on the Got Talent format owned by Fremantle and SYCO Entertainment.

Social Media Links

Canada’s Got Talent on Instagram

Canada’s Got Talent on TikTok

Canada’s Got Talent on YouTube

Canada’s Got Talent on Twitter

Canada’s Got Talent on Facebook

Canada’s Got Talent on Snapchat

Hashtag: #CGT

Official CGT Destination: https://CGT.Citytv.com/

Citytv on Instagram

Citytv on Twitter

Citytv on Facebook

Rogers Sports & Media on Twitter

About Citytv

Citytv and Citytv.com offer viewers intensely-local and diverse content through its seven television stations in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatchewan, Winnipeg, and Montreal, along with the award-winning Citytv app, which is available on iOS, Android, Samsung TV, Apple TV, and Fire TV Stick devices, plus Citytv+ available with Prime Video. Citytv delivers an entertaining mix of Canadian and acquired prime-time programming, news, and lifestyle content from influential brands such as Breakfast Television, Cityline, and CityNews. Citytv is part of Rogers Sports & Media, which is a subsidiary of Rogers Communications. (TSX, NYSE: RCI).

About Fremantle

Fremantle is one of the world’s largest and most successful creators, producers and distributors of Entertainment, Drama & Film and Documentaries. Operating in 27 territories we are a proudly independent group of content creators. We produce and deliver high-quality multi-genre IP including some of the biggest entertainment formats, most watched international dramas, award winning films and hard-hitting documentaries, amplifying local stories on a global scale. From Idols to The Mosquito Coast, The Price is Right to The Hand of God, The Farmer Wants A Wife to Arctic Drift, Family Feud to My Brilliant Friend and Bones & All to Planet Sex our focus is simple – we create and deliver irresistible entertainment. We are also a world leader in digital and branded entertainment with more than 470 million fans across 2,000 social channels and over 34 billion views per year across all platforms. Fremantle is part of RTL Group, a global leader across broadcast, content and digital, itself a division of the international media giant Bertelsmann. For more information, please visit www.fremantle.com, follow us on Twitter @FremantleHQ and Instagram @fremantle or visit our LinkedIn page.

About McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc.

Established in 2014, McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc. (MEM) is a leading factual, lifestyle and reality production company, creating high-rated, original content for Canadian and US broadcasters. MEM’s strong development slate and accelerated investment continues to answer the rapidly changing needs of broadcasters and streamers, and has resulted in expansive growth, bringing exciting, original content to diverse audiences worldwide. The company is rooted in strong, foundational relationships with strategic partners, buyers, and creatives alike. MEM constantly delivers beyond what’s expected, and ensures its content meets the highest industry and creative standards.

About SYCO Entertainment

Simon Cowell’s Syco Entertainment, is an independent entertainment company which owns TV formats such as “Got Talent” and “The X Factor”. Got Talent is officially the world’s most successful reality TV format; America’s Got Talent remains the No1 summer series in the US for the past 15 years; The X Factor is the most successful music TV format in history delivering more global chart stars than any other show. These two shows are currently on air in more than 180 countries and are watched by more than a billion people each year. Artists discovered on his TV formats have sold over 600 million records and Simon has launched more superstar careers than any other in history including One Direction, Camila Cabello, Leona Lewis, Fifth Harmony, CNCO, Little Mix, Louis Tomlinson, James Arthur, Paul Potts, and Susan Boyle. During his career and partnership with Sony Music, he also launched Il Divo and Westlife.

For interview opportunities, please contact:

Citytv – Alessia Staffieri, Alessia.Staffieri@rci.rogers.com, 647.262.8412

Unit Publicists – Erin Richards, erin@hypepr.ca, 416.627.5728; Brigitte Kenny, brigitte@hypepr.ca, 647.967.3272

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b9d3bfa1-9c8a-4f6f-b342-40430315a5f5



