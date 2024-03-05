USOSM Chief Operations and Chief Human Resources Officers to Speak at Women in DSO’s Empower and Grow Conference

IRVING, Texas, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) Chief Operations Officer Alisa Ulrey and USOSM Chief Human Resources Officer Annette Igl will be panel speakers in the upcoming Empower and Grow conference, presented by Women in DSO, a nonprofit dedicated to the advancement of women leaders in the dental industry.



The conference will be held March 6-8 at Conrad Las Vegas Resorts World, located at 111 Resorts World Avenue. Ulrey will be speaking on March 7 at noon on the topic Eliminate Decision Drowning: Discover Proven Systems. Igl will be speaking on March 7 at 4 p.m. on The Art of Attraction: Mastering Culture and Talent Retention.

The annual conference aims to help women in the dental industry to grow their companies and empower their professional development. The event is designed to celebrate women’s achievements in dentistry, foster networking and propel DSO innovation and collaboration forward.

“Women in DSO is an important resource and I’m both honored and excited to be a part of their upcoming Empower and Grow conference,” said Ulrey.

As COO of USOSM, Ulrey oversees daily operations, designs and implements business strategies, sets performance and growth goals, and establishes policies that promote company culture and vision. She is a seasoned executive with more than 30 years of experience shaping two of the nation’s largest Fortune 500 companies. Prior to joining USOSM, Ulrey was president and COO of the Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD).

At CARD, Ulrey built strategies to drive performance and manage operations, with responsibility leading field operations, as well as human resources, talent acquisition, compliance and new business development. Prior to that, Ulrey spent several years in various leadership roles for CVS Health and Target. Ulrey is a graduate of Ball State University with a bachelor’s degree in marketing and business management.

Igl has more than 25 years of experience as a senior-level, human resources (HR) executive. At USOSM, Igl develops and implements HR initiatives for USOSM and its 230+ surgeon partners. Her HR-business partner approach has made her a skilled leader in leading transformation, driving organization effectiveness and ensuring employee engagement and retention.

Prior to USOSM, Igl was the senior director of HR for Beauty Systems Group, a division of Sally Beauty Holdings. In this role, she managed the HR integration of numerous acquisitions across the United States and Canada. In addition, she directed activities for employee relations, talent development, succession planning and training. Igl also has experience as senior director of learning and development for Sally Beauty Holdings and director of HR for Aerial Beauty Company. Igl is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a focus in HR management.

“Company culture is the main focus of my panel, and it is such an important part of what we do. It is essential to the hiring process, because it can help you determine which candidates are the best fit,” said Igl. “It’s also vital for productivity and talent retention.”

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM sets the standard for oral and maxillofacial surgery management. A management services organization spanning 26 states, USOSM has built a best-in-class network of premier oral and maxillofacial surgeon partners. USOSM provides operational, financial and administrative support services to fuel clinical excellence, innovation and wealth-creation. Visit: https://www.usosm.com.

Contact:

Bri Julius

U.S. Oral Surgery Management

469-957-3809

Bri.Julius@usosm.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8a78d1b9-dbd0-4e77-b95a-e030a2243dfd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b7aba04f-33c3-4bd5-8d0f-6330f3bc47a8