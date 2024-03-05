Spectrotel Continues to Invest in Hiring Top Channel Talent to Support its Growing South Region

NEPTUNE, N.J., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrotel, Inc., a next-generation aggregator and leading integrated communication services provider, today announced the appointment of Trisha Coyle to Channel Manager of the South Region.



Coyle joins Spectrotel, bringing with her over two decades of experience in the Telecom and Information Technology sector. She is a seasoned channel expert, with a proven track record of notable achievements including 8-time President’s Club Award Recipient which is a testament to her unwavering commitment to partner excellence. Coyle’s expertise spans various products and solutions from voice and data services to CCaaS, UCaaS, Next-Gen Security, Managed Services, SD-WAN, and AI/Machine learning solutions.

In her new role, Trisha will strengthen Spectrotel’s channel partner and customer relationships in the South Region and continue the momentum of delivering New-Edge, Human-Crafted solutions to businesses across the states of Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

“I am thrilled to join Spectrotel because it’s evident that the company is a great place to work as shown by their admirable employee tenure,” said Coyle. “Their team is comprised of top Channel talent and what truly sets them apart from the rest is not only their investments in their people, but their commitment to simplifying the customer experience with next-gen products and services. Spectrotel is the right choice for customers who are seeking customized, high-quality solutions that are delivered with dedication and precision.”

"Trisha is a fantastic addition to the Spectrotel Family,” said Robert Fish, VP Of South Region Channel Sales at Spectrotel. “Her insatiable hunger for strengthening relationships and empowering partners through innovative solutions, along with her 20+ years of experience, made her a perfect fit for our South Region Team. Trisha embodies every single trait of Spectrotel’s core values and overall mission to delivering human-crafted, enterprise-optimized solutions. We are excited to have her join the Spectrotel Team!”

