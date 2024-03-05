Large Parker Seminars Event Takes Over the New Caesar’s Forum Event Center in Las Vegas for its 2024 Annual Healthcare Event!

Dallas, Texas, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From February 22-24, 2024, thousands of healthcare professionals attended one of Parker Seminars’ largest annual Las Vegas events, which was hosted at the new Caesar’s Forum Event Center! Nearly 5,000 dedicated professionals learned the true meaning of “Invictus” from devoted speakers, unique classes, and the large Expo Center.

Featuring more than 40 speakers, including well-known, popular keynote speakers like David Goggins, Nita Farahany, Ryan Holiday, Simon Sinek, Patrick Bet-David, and Dr. William E. Morgan, this seminar provided a fun and unique way for professionals to earn valuable CE hours and stay current on healthcare trends, technology, and resources. The popular event featured various class tracks and special events like the Expo Extravaganza, WCWC Luncheon, the Party at Drai’s Nightclub (with an appearance by special guest Gene Simmons), and so much more. To view some of the seminar’s highlights and greatest moments, click here!

If you missed this year’s spectacular event, plan on attending in 2025! Next year’s event will take place from February 20-22, 2025. Go to parkerseminars.com to register now!

Parker Seminars wants everyone in the healthcare industry to attend these prestigious events in the future, hoping that together, professionals will continue healing the world through their specialized professions. If you want to learn more about Parker Seminars or register for Parker Seminars’ Orlando, NeuroCon, or Dallas 2024 events, go to parkerseminars.com.

About Parker Seminars

Since 1951, Parker Seminars has hosted more than 430 seminars across the globe and trained more than 40,000 Doctors of Chiropractic and more than 200,000 chiropractic assistants. Parker Seminars embraces the entire profession, regardless of one’s philosophy or techniques. Not only is it a place of inspiration, learning, networking, and motivation, but each seminar also offers a variety of continuing education options for both the Doctor of Chiropractic and chiropractic assistant. Parker Seminars invites everyone involved and interested in chiropractic to attend hoping that together, chiropractic will become the preeminent healing profession in the world. Get more information about Parker Seminars at parkerseminars.com.

About Parker University

Parker University, the fourth-fastest growing college in Texas and the fastest-growing college in Dallas, was founded in 1982 by Dr. James William Parker (formerly Parker College of Chiropractic). Today, Parker University has more than 2,100 students and more than 35 academic programs, including its famed chiropractic program, as well as master’s degrees in clinical neuroscience, strength and human performance, and functional nutrition. Currently, Parker University’s chiropractic cohort is the second largest of any campus in the world. Parker University has been recognized as an Honor Roll Institution by Great Colleges to Work For®, one of the 25 Fastest-Growing Colleges in the U.S., as a recipient of the FutureEdge 50 Awards, and as a Best Texas Online College by Forbes.

Attachment