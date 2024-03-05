Company announcement – No. 11 / 2024

Zealand Pharma Increases its Share Capital as a Consequence of Exercise of Employee Warrants

Copenhagen, Denmark, March 5, 2024 – Zealand Pharma A/S (“Zealand”) (NASDAQ: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20 04 50 78), a Copenhagen-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, has increased its share capital by a nominal amount of DKK 102,581 divided into 102,581 new shares with a nominal value of DKK 1 each. The increase is a consequence of the exercise of warrants granted under several of Zealand Pharma's employee warrant programs.

Employee warrant programs are part of Zealand Pharma’s incentive scheme, and each warrant gives the owner the right to subscribe for one newly issued Zealand Pharma share at a prespecified price, the exercise price, in specific predefined time periods before expiration. For a more detailed description of Zealand Pharma’s warrant programs, see the company’s Articles of Association, which are available on the website: www.zealandpharma.com .

The exercise price was DKK 127.00 per share for 13,285 of the new shares, DKK 138.60 per share for 42,961 of new shares and DKK 224.40 per share for 46,335 of new shares. The total proceeds to Zealand from the capital increase amount to DKK 18,039,163.60.

The new shares give rights to dividend and other rights from the time of the warrant holder's exercise notice. Each new share carries one vote at Zealand Pharma’s general meetings. Zealand Pharma has only one class of shares.

The new shares will be listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen after registration of the capital increase with the Danish Business Authority. Following registration of the new shares, the share capital of Zealand Pharma will be nominal DKK 62,615,203 divided into 62,615,203 shares with a nominal value of DKK 1 each.

A full copy of the amended Articles of Association can be found at https://www.zealandpharma.com once registered with the Danish Business Authority.

