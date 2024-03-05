Black Diamond Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at AACR Annual Meeting 2024

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDTX), a clinical-stage oncology company developing MasterKey therapies that target families of oncogenic mutations in patients with cancer, today announced an upcoming oral presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024, taking place April 5-10 in San Diego, California. The presentation will describe real world data of the evolving EGFR mutation landscape in patients with NSCLC, highlighting the increasing relevance of “non-classical” EGFR mutations, which can be found in up to 30% of EGFRm NSCLC. The presentation will also describe the profile of BDTX-1535, an oral, brain-penetrant MasterKey inhibitor that selectively targets more than 50 oncogenic EGFR mutations.



Abstract Number: 1229

Title: BDTX-1535 – A MasterKey EGFR Inhibitor Targeting Classical, Non-Classical and the C797S Resistance Mutation to Address the Evolved Landscape of EGFR Mutant NSCLC

Session Title: Minisymposia

Session Date and Time: Sunday, April 7, 2024, 3:00-5:00pm PDT

Location: San Diego Convention Center

About BDTX-1535

BDTX-1535 is an oral, brain-penetrant MasterKey inhibitor of oncogenic epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutation in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), including classical driver mutations, families of non-classical driver mutations (e.g., L747P, L718Q), acquired resistance C797S mutation, and complex mutations. BDTX-1535 is a fourth-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that potently inhibits, based on preclinical data, more than 50 oncogenic EGFR mutations expressed across a diverse group of patients with NSCLC in multiple lines of therapy. Based on preclinical data, BDTX-1535 also inhibits EGFR extracellular domain mutations and alterations commonly expressed in glioblastoma (GBM) and avoids paradoxical activation observed with earlier generation reversible TKIs. A “window of opportunity” trial of BDTX-1535 in patients with GBM is ongoing ( NCT06072586 ) and a Phase 2 trial is currently ongoing in patients with NSCLC ( NCT05256290 ).

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on the development of MasterKey therapies that address families of oncogenic mutations in clinically validated targets. The Company’s MasterKey therapies are designed to address broad genetically defined patient populations, overcome resistance, minimize wild-type mediated toxicities, and be brain penetrant to treat CNS disease. The Company is advancing two clinical-stage programs: BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant fourth-generation EGFR MasterKey inhibitor targeting EGFR mutant NSCLC and GBM, and BDTX-4933, a brain-penetrant RAF MasterKey inhibitor targeting KRAS, NRAS and BRAF alterations in solid tumors. For more information, please visit www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com .

