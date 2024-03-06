BTCC Exchange Invites Crypto Content Creators for Collaboration at Paris Blockchain Week 2024

LONDON, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC Exchange , a leading figure in the global cryptocurrency exchange market, is extending an open invitation to crypto content creators for an opportunity to collaborate during the upcoming Paris Blockchain Week (PBW) 2024. Scheduled from April 9-11 at the prestigious Carrousel du Louvre, the event is set to host key players from the crypto industry, including Kucoin, Bitget, BingX, Crypto.com, and The Solana Foundation, among others.



Alex, Head of Operations at BTCC Exchange, expressed excitement about the event, stating, "Paris Blockchain Week provides an unparalleled opportunity for BTCC Exchange to strengthen industry connections and forge new partnerships. It's also a fantastic occasion to finally meet our affiliates face-to-face, enhancing our collaboration efforts in a personal and impactful way."

In a groundbreaking move to support the crypto content creator community, BTCC Exchange is offering to sponsor flights and hotel accommodations for influencers attending the event in Paris. This initiative aims to facilitate the participation of influencers across various platforms, including Twitter, YouTube, Discord, and more, encouraging them to inquire and discuss potential collaboration opportunities.

Alex further emphasized the importance of engaging with content creators, "Paris Blockchain Week, being held at the iconic Louvre this year, provides the perfect backdrop to inspire creativity among content creators. We're eager to sponsor their visit, offering an inspiring experience they won't forget. It's not just about the location; it's about the chance to meet some of the biggest stakeholders and decision-makers in the global crypto industry, potentially expanding their networks and influence."

BTCC Exchange is committed to fostering a vibrant and collaborative environment at PBW 2024, where content creators can thrive and contribute to the growing narrative around cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. This initiative reflects BTCC's dedication to supporting the community and promoting a deeper understanding of crypto's potential and impact.

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is one of the longest continuously operating cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, boasting an impressive zero security incidents record since its inception. The platform caters to both beginners and experienced traders, offering features like copy trading and up to 225x leverage for perpetual futures.

Opportunities for Influencers

For collaboration inquiries and opportunities, kindly contact BTCC’s marketing team through the email below.

