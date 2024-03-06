Inbank audited Annual Report for 2023

The consolidated Annual Report 2023 has been included in the announcement and will be made available on the Inbank’s website at https://inbank.eu/investors/reporting. Compared to the unaudited Interim Report published on 29 February 2024, there are no differences in the audited financial results.

The consolidated net profit for 2023 increased by 5% year-on-year to 10.2 million euros, excluding the extraordinary profit of 11.4 million euros from the sale of Inbank’s 29.8% stake in Maksekeskus AS in 2022. The annual return on equity was 9%.

The Inbank loan and rental portfolio reached 1.03 billion euros, increasing 26% year-on-year. At the same time, the deposit portfolio grew 30% and reached 1.08 billion euros at year-end.

At the end of 2023, Inbank’s total assets stood at 1.3 billion euros growing 29% year-on-year.



Inbank’s Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) was 688 million euros increasing 19% year-on-year.

By the end of 2023, Inbank had 892,000 active contracts and 5,400 active retail partners.

Key financial indicators as of 31 December 2023

Total assets EUR 1.3 billion

Loan and rental portfolio EUR 1.03 billion

Deposit portfolio EUR 1.08 billion

Total equity EUR 124.1 million

Net profit EUR 10.2 million

Return on equity 9%

