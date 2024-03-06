Health technology leader Philips recognized as Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovator

March 6, 2024

Company’s innovative products and solutions improved the lives of 1.9 billion people in 2023

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, has been included in the 2024 Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovator™ list . Philips’ global R&D programs and collaborations aim to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home. Together with healthcare providers and other ecosystem partners, Philips co-creates innovations that increase access to healthcare globally and create sustainable and resilient healthcare models.

For example, illustrating the global reach of its efforts to accelerate more productive and sustainable MR imaging operations, Philips has installed more than 1,000 MR systems with its virtually helium-free BlueSeal magnet, which requires only 0.5% of the helium of a conventional Philips MR system. Additionally, Philips recently launched its new Azurion image-guided therapy system and advanced informatics to enhance the minimally invasive diagnosis and treatment of neurovascular patients and reduce the time clinicians require per patient.

Roy Jakobs, CEO of Royal Philips said: “At Philips, we’ve been innovating to improve lives for over 130 years. People’s needs are at the very heart of how we innovate and design for sustainable impact with a ‘safety and quality first’ mindset. Innovation is our core strength and will continue to be our core differentiator. Recent industry trends have accelerated the adoption of technology within healthcare. We are embracing these trends and shifting our innovation to a more patient- and people-centric model closer to our customers.”

Further examples of innovations that help clinicians increase productivity and save time include Philips’ recently introduced next-generation EPIQ Elite and Affiniti ultrasound systems with AI and expanded tele-ultrasound capability, and Philips’ recently launched Philips HealthSuite Imaging , a cloud-based Picture Archiving and Communication System with high-speed remote access for diagnostic reading and AI-enabled workflow orchestration.

The Top 100 Global Innovators uses a comparative analysis of global invention data to assess the strength of every patented idea, using measures tied directly to their innovative power. Philips has now been included in this reputable list for eleven consecutive years and is the highest ranked company in the ‘Medical and biotechnology’ industry in the 2024 report. The full report can be found here .

