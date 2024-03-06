Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL A/S

Release no. 08 – 2024

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

6 March 2024

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 28 February – 5 March 2024:

Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 35,700 77,860,130 28 February 2024 2,100 2,236.10 4,695,810 29 February 2024 2,300 2,210.67 5,084,541 1 March 2024 2,200 2,179.39 4,794,658 4 March 2024 2,200 2,193.25 4,825,150 5 March 2024 2,500 2,195.72 5,489,300 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 47,000 102,749,589





With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 97,288 B shares corresponding to 0.45 percent of the Company’s total share capital.



An overview showing the transaction data for the period 28 February – 5 March 2024 is enclosed.

Further information:

Kim Junge Andersen

Senior Vice President, CFO

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 46 55 80 15

Attachments