TUI accelerates global CX strategy with Tealium

San Diego, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TUI , one of the world’s leading tourism companies, is expanding its customer data strategies globally with Tealium , the largest independent and most trusted customer data platform (CDP), to drive continued customer experience (CX) success as the travel industry recovers to pre-pandemic levels. The expanded relationship includes Tealium as the key CDP partner for TUI’s digital and e-commerce business segments.

A customer since 2012, TUI first engaged Tealium to enhance its digital transformation journey with strategic data collection and management solutions, help scale its data-driven business solutions, and overall obtain a deeper intelligence about its customers. Since then, TUI has expanded its relationship with Tealium by leveraging its predictive analytics , and Conversions API (CAPI) solutions, which have demonstrated immense value globally.

“As we grow our customer base and the variety of products and destinations we offer, it becomes increasingly important to communicate in a relevant and targeted way,” said Richard Levin, Group Digital Director at TUI. “By using Tealium’s CDP, we can use our marketing budgets wisely and make our communications more customer-focused. It’s another step in creating the moments that make life richer while we provide excellent leisure experiences.”

André Exner, Director, Customer Hub and Common Analytics at TUI, continued, “Tealium allows us to enhance the utilization of our existing technology investments, ultimately resulting in an improved experience in true real-time. Given their extensive track-record, we are confident that they are the trusted partner to quickly deliver value in our CDP project.”

Building on its unique end-to-end fully-integrated tourism business, TUI is driving ongoing digitization and innovation to continue enhancing experiences for its 21 million customers worldwide.

“This recent expansion with TUI is a resounding endorsement of our capabilities and the trust our clients place in us,” said Rob Coyne, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, EMEA, at Tealium. “We are excited to be continuing our journey with TUI and deliver outstanding results that will benefit travelers worldwide.”

Tealium was recognized as Leader in the first-ever Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Customer Data Platforms, which was announced in February 2024 .

Tealium has been widely recognized for its strategic industry-focused solutions. Learn more about how Tealium accelerates data and CX strategies for the travel and hospitality industry.

About TUI Group

TUI Group is a leading global tourism group and operates worldwide. The Group is headquartered in Germany. TUI shares are listed on the FTSE 250, an index of the London Stock Exchange, on the regulated market of the Hanover Stock Exchange and on the Open Market segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The TUI Group offers integrated services from a single source for its 21 million customers. For more information, visit tuigroup.com .