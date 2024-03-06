Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 09 – 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
6 March 2024
Major shareholder announcement from the Estate of Dorrit Eegholm Kähler
Pursuant to sections 30 and 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, it is hereby announced that the Estate of Dorrit Eegholm Kähler has informed ROCKWOOL A/S that, following a conversion of A shares to B shares in ROCKWOOL A/S on 4 March 2024, the estate has reduced its share of voting rights to less than 5% of the total voting rights in ROCKWOOL A/S.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
Attachment