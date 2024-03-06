Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL A/S

Release no. 09 – 2024

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

6 March 2024

Major shareholder announcement from the Estate of Dorrit Eegholm Kähler

Pursuant to sections 30 and 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, it is hereby announced that the Estate of Dorrit Eegholm Kähler has informed ROCKWOOL A/S that, following a conversion of A shares to B shares in ROCKWOOL A/S on 4 March 2024, the estate has reduced its share of voting rights to less than 5% of the total voting rights in ROCKWOOL A/S.

