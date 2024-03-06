Brown & Brown, Inc. acquires the assets of Hillco Insurance

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J. Scott Penny, chief acquisitions officer of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO), and Hunter Hill, the founder of Hillco Insurance (“ Hillco ”), today announced that Brown & Brown has acquired the assets of Hillco.



Hillco was established by Hunter Hill in the Dallas metropolitan area to serve the personal and commercial insurance needs of the expansive Dallas business community. The Hillco team is focused on providing insurance solutions for their wide range of customers with deep understanding of unique needs of the Texas insurance market. Hillco will join the Brown & Brown office in Dallas and will continue to be led by Hunter Hill. Hunter will report to Erik Templin, the leader of Brown & Brown Dallas team.

John Esposito, senior vice president-Retail segment, stated, “We are very excited for the Hillco team to join our Dallas office. The capabilities and focus that the Hillco producers have in high-net worth personal lines and commercial insurance solutions are a great addition to the Brown & Brown Dallas team. We are confident that we will collectively create new opportunities and options to service the needs of current and future customers of the Hillco team.”

Hunter Hill said, “The Hillco team has always been confident in our ability to identify our customer’s insurance needs and design solutions to help address them. Now, we will be able to leverage the resources and collective knowledge of Erik, Lauren and Dallas Brown & Brown teammates to supercharge those solutions. The future is bright for all of us at Hillco as we join the Brown & Brown team.”

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With approximately 16,000+ teammates in 500+ locations worldwide, we are committed to providing innovative strategies to help protect what our customers value most. For more information or to find an office near you, please visit bbinsurance.com.

This press release may contain certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements, including those associated with this acquisition. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only Brown & Brown’s current belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Brown & Brown’s control. It is possible that Brown & Brown’s actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further information concerning Brown & Brown and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect Brown & Brown’s financial results and condition, as well as its other achievements, is contained in Brown & Brown’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors include those factors relevant to Brown & Brown’s consummation and integration of the announced acquisition, including any matters analyzed in the due diligence process and material adverse changes in the business and financial condition of the seller, the buyer, or both, and their respective customers. All forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this release, and Brown & Brown does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which Brown & Brown hereafter becomes aware.

R. Andrew Watts

Chief financial officer

(386) 239-5770