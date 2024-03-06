Natural Personal Care Ingredients Market worth $7.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.3 %, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Natural Personal Care Ingredients Market size was USD 5.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 7.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.3%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The demand for natural personal care ingredients in applications of personal care industry including skin care, make-up, hair care, oral care, and others has been driven by mounting popularity of natural products, the evolving lifestyles, and increase online purchase of cosmetics.

List of Key Players in Natural Personal Care Ingredients Market:

BASF SE (Germany) Croda International Plc (UK) Syensqo (Belgium) Ashland Inc. (US) Symrise AG (Germany) The Lubrizol Corporation (US) Evonik Industries AG (Germany) Dow Inc. (US)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Natural Personal Care Ingredients Market

Drivers: Evolving lifestyle across worldwide Restraint: Limited shelf life of natural personal care ingredients Opportunity: Mounting demand for male cosmetics Challenge: Lack of consistency of natural personal care ingredients

Key Findings of the Study:

Surfactants are projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value, of the global natural personal care ingredients market during the forecast period. Hair care is estimated to be the second-largest application of natural personal care ingredients market, in terms of value, during the forecast period. Europe is estimated to be the largest market for the natural personal care ingredients market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Based on type, the natural personal care ingredients market is segmented as emollients, preservatives, rheology modifiers, surfactants, sugar polymers, active ingredients, and others. Active ingredients accounted for largest market share, in terms of value, in 2022. They are the most commonly used to resolve the specific problem such as acne, due to their adaptability and effectiveness have drawn attention. They are used in many different applications such as skin care, hair care, oral care, and make-up.

Based on application, the natural personal care ingredients market is segmented as make-up, skin care, hair care, oral care, and others. The skin care application accounted for the largest market share in the natural personal care ingredients market, in terms of value, in 2022. This mainly due to their antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antifungal properties. They also combat aging, UV damage, and promote skin health. Common examples like aloe vera, shea butter, and olive oil are safe, nutrient-rich, and suitable for various skin types, making them popular choices in skincare products.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is the third largest market for natural personal care ingredients, in terms of both value and volume, in 2022 due to the development of applications, growing awareness, economic growth and rising disposable incomes favourable government regulations, and growing demand for male cosmetics. Thus, the demand for natural personal care ingredients is increased. Likewise, the Asia Pacific is projected to be the third fastest growing market, in terms of value, during the forecast period 2023 to 2028.

