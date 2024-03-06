Intermex and PickTrace join forces to help agriculture workers send money cross-border

MIAMI, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intermex & Picktrace have joined forces to revolutionize the way agriculture workers in the US send money back home to their loved ones.



Intermex, a leading omnichannel money transfer service provider, is thrilled to announce its partnership with PickTrace, a labor management platform purpose built for large scale farming operations, aimed at facilitating money transfers for workers in US. This collaboration not only strengthens Intermex's omnichannel approach and customer-centric philosophy but also enhance PickTrace's value proposition for its clients and clients’ employees.

Marcelo Theodoro, Chief Product, Marketing & Digital Officer at Intermex, stated, "Our paramount goal is always to cater to the needs of our consumers. This partnership merges Intermex's expertise in the remittance industry with PickTrace's robust labor management tools." He further expressed optimism about expanding their digital offerings through this collaboration, providing greater user experience and simplicity to workers in the US. Theodoro emphasized the vital role of cross-border remittances, noting that enabling money transfers in partnership with PickTrace is a significant stride towards promoting financial inclusion across Latin America and diversification of Intermex business.

Joel Zemer, CEO at PickTrace, shared “Over the past 10-years PickTrace has been committed to digitizing the labor management practices across the US specialty crop sector, where today PickTrace serves hundreds of agriculture employers. With the introduction of our mobile remittance platform, PickTrace is now creating value for the hundreds of thousands of agriculture employees that historically have had limited financial service offerings available to them. We are thrilled about the impact this new partnership with Intermex will enable for the US agriculture workforce, supplying an easy and cost effective solution to send money back to their home country.”

As of March 1st, 2024, users are now able to conveniently send money via the PickTrace mobile app. This service has been seamlessly integrated into PickTrace’s existing application, requiring no additional enrollment or activation process for customers.

About International Money Express, Inc.

Founded in 1994, Intermex applies proprietary technology, enabling consumers to send money from the United States, Canada, and Europe to more than 60 countries. The Company provides the digital movement of money through a network of agent retailers in the United States, Canada, and Europe; Company-operated stores; our mobile app; and the Company’s website. Transactions are fulfilled and paid through thousands of retail and bank locations around the world. Intermex is headquartered in Miami, Florida, with international offices in Puebla, Mexico, Guatemala City, Guatemala, and Madrid, Spain. For more information about Intermex, please visit www.intermexonline.com.

About PickTrace Technologies Inc.

Founded in 2014, PickTrace is the leading workforce and harvest management solution for US specialty crop growers and farm labor contractors. The company provides cloud-based software solutions for ag employers to gain real-time visibility into their workforce’s efficiency and compliance.