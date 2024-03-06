Gabelli Funds to Host 15th Annual Specialty Chemicals Symposium Thursday, March 14, 2024

Gabelli Funds

GREENWICH, Conn., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds is hosting its 15th Annual Specialty Chemicals Symposium now taking place at The University Club in New York, NY on Thursday, March 14, 2024.  The symposium will draw a variety of companies, with a focus on pricing power, margin recovery, interest rates, destocking, global supply chain, global demand trends, and the M&A environment.  Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with managements in a one-on-one setting. Note that business attire is required for in-person attendance.

Participating Companies:  
8:20am Opening Remarks Rosemarie Morbelli, CFA Gabelli Funds
    Wayne Pinsent, CFA Gabelli Funds
     
8:30 NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ: NVX) Chris Burns, CEO*; Nick Liveris, CFO;
    Scott Espenshade, Head of IR
     
9:00 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEAM)Paul Weibel, CFO;
    J.T. Starzecki, Chief Marketing Officer
     
9:30 Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQ) Bob Rasmus, President & CEO;
    Kimberly Hansen, VP of Finance
     
10:00 Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR)* Shane Hostetter, CFO;
    Jeffrey Schnell, VP Investor Relations
     
10:30 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW)* Jim Jaye, Senior VP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
    Eric Swanson, VP Investor Relations
     
11:00 Minerals Technologies (NYSE: MTX) Douglas Dietrich, Chairman/CEO;
    Erik Aldag, CFO
     
11:30 Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE: ALTM) Gilberto Antoniazzi, CFO;
    Daniel Rosen, Director of Investor Relations
     
12:00pm Lunch Break  
     
12:30 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE: DD) Chris Mecray, VP Investor Relations
     
1:00 BASF Corporation (XETRA: BAS.DE) Alex Koehler, Investor Relations Officer
     
1:30 H.B. Fuller (NYSE: FUL) Steven Brazones, VP Investor Relations
     
2:00 Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE: RYAM)* De Lyle Bloomquist, CEO
     
     
*Participating Virtually  
     
     
  1x1 Meetings Only  
  AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE: ASIX)  
  Hawkins Inc. (NASDAQ: HWKN)*  
     

Details:
Gabelli Funds’ 15th Annual Specialty Chemicals Symposium
March 14, 2024
8:20 am - 2:30 pm
The University Club
1 W 54th St
New York, NY 10019
Conference Registration: https://m.gabelli.com/chemcials_pr

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

Contact:Rosemarie J. Morbelli, CFA
 Senior VP, Specialty Chemicals
 (914) 921-7757
  
 Wayne C. Pinsent, CFA
 VP, Specialty Chemicals
 (914) 921-8352