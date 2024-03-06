Gabelli Funds to Host 15th Annual Specialty Chemicals Symposium Thursday, March 14, 2024

GREENWICH, Conn., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds is hosting its 15th Annual Specialty Chemicals Symposium now taking place at The University Club in New York, NY on Thursday, March 14, 2024. The symposium will draw a variety of companies, with a focus on pricing power, margin recovery, interest rates, destocking, global supply chain, global demand trends, and the M&A environment. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with managements in a one-on-one setting. Note that business attire is required for in-person attendance.
|Participating Companies:
|8:20am
|Opening Remarks
|Rosemarie Morbelli, CFA Gabelli Funds
|Wayne Pinsent, CFA Gabelli Funds
|8:30
|NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ: NVX)
|Chris Burns, CEO*; Nick Liveris, CFO;
|Scott Espenshade, Head of IR
|9:00
|5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEAM)
|Paul Weibel, CFO;
|J.T. Starzecki, Chief Marketing Officer
|9:30
|Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQ)
|Bob Rasmus, President & CEO;
|Kimberly Hansen, VP of Finance
|10:00
|Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR)*
|Shane Hostetter, CFO;
|Jeffrey Schnell, VP Investor Relations
|10:30
|The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW)*
|Jim Jaye, Senior VP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
|Eric Swanson, VP Investor Relations
|11:00
|Minerals Technologies (NYSE: MTX)
|Douglas Dietrich, Chairman/CEO;
|Erik Aldag, CFO
|11:30
|Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE: ALTM)
|Gilberto Antoniazzi, CFO;
|Daniel Rosen, Director of Investor Relations
|12:00pm
|Lunch Break
|12:30
|DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE: DD)
|Chris Mecray, VP Investor Relations
|1:00
|BASF Corporation (XETRA: BAS.DE)
|Alex Koehler, Investor Relations Officer
|1:30
|H.B. Fuller (NYSE: FUL)
|Steven Brazones, VP Investor Relations
|2:00
|Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE: RYAM)*
|De Lyle Bloomquist, CEO
|*Participating Virtually
|1x1 Meetings Only
|AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE: ASIX)
|Hawkins Inc. (NASDAQ: HWKN)*
Details:
Gabelli Funds’ 15th Annual Specialty Chemicals Symposium
March 14, 2024
8:20 am - 2:30 pm
The University Club
1 W 54th St
New York, NY 10019
Conference Registration: https://m.gabelli.com/chemcials_pr
Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.
|Contact:
|Rosemarie J. Morbelli, CFA
|Senior VP, Specialty Chemicals
|(914) 921-7757
|Wayne C. Pinsent, CFA
|VP, Specialty Chemicals
|(914) 921-8352