Noah Medical Named a “Fierce 15” Company of 2023 by Fierce MedTech

SAN CARLOS, Calif., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical robotics innovator Noah Medical announced today that Fierce MedTech has named it one of 2023’s “Fierce 15” medical technology companies. The company was recognized for its long-term vision to improve early diagnosis and treatment of patients across multiple indications as well as its impressive growth and impact milestones, including the success of the Galaxy System, its first commercial platform and a fully image-integrated solution for robotic navigated bronchoscopy.



“Winning the Fierce 15 award is a shared triumph for both our exceptional team at Noah and the customers who’ve played an instrumental role in making Galaxy a leader in minimally invasive early lung cancer diagnosis,” said Noah Medical CEO Jian Zhang. “The strong support of our growing list of hospital partners and recognition from the experts at Fierce, further cement our proven approach to the future of medical robotics that will transform healthcare and help patients enhance their quality of life.”

Based in Silicon Valley and backed by well-known institutional investors, Noah Medical’s talented team of engineers, innovators and industry leaders is delivering on the promise of next-generation medical robotics. Its Galaxy System delivers a groundbreaking combination of innovative new technologies and features to provide early diagnosis and treatment of lung cancer.

Designed in collaboration with physicians, the Galaxy System features a groundbreaking combination of innovative new technologies and features, including proprietary integrated tomosynthesis (TiLT+ Technology™) with augmented fluoroscopy, a disposable single-use bronchoscope with always-on vision, and a small, compact footprint that allows for easy integration into most bronchoscopy suites. Recent results have shown the Galaxy Systems’ ability to achieve 100% successful navigation to lesion, 100% diagnostic yield and 95% tool-in-lesion accuracy in a preclinical trial, and 100% tool-in-lesion accuracy and 90-95% diagnostic yield in a human trial .

The Galaxy System was also recently recognized as a Medtech Breakthrough winner and named a finalist in the 2023 Fierce Innovation Awards: Life Sciences Edition.

“Every year we celebrate a few of the most innovative toolmakers, whether they’re focused on helping clinicians reach, diagnose and treat the sick, or assisting the researchers chasing the next scientific and medical breakthroughs,” said Conor Hale, senior editor of Fierce MedTech. “These companies exemplify the ability of the MedTech industry to turn cutting-edge ideas into meaningful outcomes and make them accessible on a large scale.”

About Noah Medical

Noah Medical is building the future of medical robotics. Our next generation robotic platforms and technologies target early diagnosis and treatment of patients across multiple indications. Based in Silicon Valley and backed by well-known institutional investors, our incredibly talented team of engineers, innovators and industry leaders bring years of experience from the top robotics, medical device and healthcare companies in the world. Learn more at noahmed.com.

