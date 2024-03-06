Solid Biosciences to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CHARLESTOWN, Mass., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB), a life sciences company developing precision genetic medicines for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases, today announced participation in the following investor conferences:



Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference – Miami, FL

1x1 meetings on March 11, 2024

1x1 meetings on March 11, 2024 Barclays 26th Annual Global Healthcare Conference – Miami, FL

Bo Cumbo, Solid’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will present on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at 1:35 pm ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company website or by clicking here. A webcast replay will be archived for 30 days on the Events page.

Institutional investors interested in meeting with management during the conference may reach out to their Leerink or Barclays representatives.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences is a life sciences company focused on advancing a portfolio of gene therapy candidates and neuromuscular and cardiac programs, including SGT-003, for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), SGT-501 for the treatment of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia (CPVT), AVB-401 for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy, AVB-202-TT for the treatment of Friedreich’s ataxia, and additional assets for the treatment of fatal cardiac diseases. Solid is advancing its diverse pipeline across rare neuromuscular and cardiac diseases, bringing together experts in science, technology, disease management, and care. Patient-focused and founded by those directly impacted, Solid’s mandate is to improve the daily lives of patients living with these devastating diseases. For more information, please visit www.solidbio.com.

Solid Biosciences Contact:

Leah Monteiro

VP, Investor Relations & Communications

617-766-3430

lmonteiro@solidbio.com