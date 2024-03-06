Growing Demand for Environmentally Friendly Solutions Propels Biorational Pesticides Market to New Heights

Chicago, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biorational pesticides are a class of pest control products derived from natural sources or produced through biological processes. Unlike traditional synthetic pesticides, which may have harmful effects on non-target organisms and the environment, biorational pesticides are designed to be safer and more environmentally friendly. The global biorational pesticides market will grow from USD 7.5 billion in 2023 to USD 15.1 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.

These pesticides typically target specific pests while minimizing harm to beneficial insects, animals, and plants. They often work by disrupting pests' behavior, growth, or development, or by interfering with their physiology. Examples of biorational pesticides include insect growth regulators, pheromones, botanical extracts, microbial pesticides, and biochemical pesticides.

Biorational Pesticides Market Trends

Increasing Demand for Sustainable Agriculture: With growing concerns about environmental sustainability and the harmful effects of synthetic pesticides on ecosystems and human health, there has been a rising demand for biorational pesticides. Consumers, regulators, and farmers alike are seeking safer and more eco-friendly alternatives to conventional pest control methods.

Adoption of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Practices: Integrated Pest Management (IPM) approaches, which emphasize the use of multiple pest control strategies including biorational pesticides, have gained traction in agriculture. This approach aims to minimize pesticide use while effectively managing pests through biological, cultural, and mechanical means, thereby reducing reliance on chemical pesticides.

Regulatory Support and Incentives: Governments and regulatory bodies in various countries are increasingly promoting the use of biorational pesticides through regulatory support, incentives, and subsidies. This support may include expedited registration processes, tax incentives, or grants for research and development in the field of biorational pest control.

Advances in Biotechnology and Formulation Techniques: Ongoing advancements in biotechnology and formulation techniques have led to the development of more efficient and effective biorational pesticides. These innovations have enhanced the stability, target specificity, and overall performance of biorational pest control products, making them increasingly competitive with conventional pesticides.

Expansion of Organic Farming: The global organic farming sector has been expanding rapidly in response to growing consumer demand for organic produce. Biorational pesticides, being compatible with organic farming practices, are seeing increased adoption by organic farmers as part of their pest management strategies.

Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations: Companies operating in the biorational pesticides market are increasingly engaging in strategic partnerships and collaborations to leverage complementary technologies, expertise, and distribution networks. These partnerships enable them to accelerate product development, expand market reach, and enhance their competitive position in the industry.

The botanical source of the biorational pesticides segment is driving the market due to simpler storage needs and broad-spectrum effect against insects, fungi, or other pests

Pesticides derived from plant sources or their extracts, known as botanical-based pesticides, frequently exhibit characteristics that enhance their stability during storage. These compounds, originating from plants, often possess inherent stability, mitigating rapid degradation or breakdown under standard storage conditions. This inherent stability contributes to an extended shelf life in comparison to certain microbial-based pesticides.

In terms of storage requirements, botanical-based pesticides typically demand simpler conditions than some microbial-based counterparts. While they may require standard storage practices, such as averting extreme temperatures or excessive moisture, they generally do not mandate specialized storage facilities or rigorous environmental controls.

Moreover, some botanical-based pesticides exhibit a broad-spectrum effect, meaning they have the capability to target and control a wide range of pests. These pesticides, derived from plant sources or their extracts, might possess compounds that affect various types of insects, fungi, or other pests. For instance, certain plant-derived compounds like pyrethrins or neem oil can impact a broad range of insects and diseases, offering a comprehensive approach to pest control.

North America accounts largest share in the biorational pesticides market and witnessing growth due to tight regulations and limitations on the application of conventional chemical pesticides

The agricultural sector in North America is characterized by a variety of farming systems, including large-scale commercial operations and smaller organic and specialty crop farms. This diverse landscape creates favorable conditions for the utilization of biorational pesticides across a wide range of crops.

In North America, regulatory bodies have erected robust frameworks, rigorously scrutinizing the usage of conventional pesticides, fueled by apprehensions encompassing safety and environmental repercussions. These stringent measures have triggered a surge in the quest for biorational pesticides, esteemed for their perceived safety and eco-friendly attributes. A significant milestone unfolded when the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) championed the cause of shielding children and agricultural workers from the perils of a hazardous pesticide with ties to enduring cognitive impairments.

In a monumental move unveiled in August 2021, the agency unveiled plans for a sweeping prohibition on chlorpyrifos across all food crop applications, marking an epochal stride in safeguarding public health and the environment. This decisive action, born out of mounting concerns about the pesticide's detrimental impacts, stands as a testament to the intensifying drive toward embracing safer and more sustainable alternatives in the agricultural landscape. The pronounced pivot towards biorational pesticides amid stringent regulatory reforms underscores an ardent commitment to fostering a safer, greener future in pest management practices within North America.

