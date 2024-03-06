Insurtech Boston Announces Speaker Lineup

Milwaukee, WI., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ivans today announced its lineup for Insurtech Boston 2024, taking place May 7 at House of Blues. Following last year’s action-packed event, Insurtech Boston is back with a day full of networking and sessions with the industry’s leading digital innovators and industry groups, including Insurance Nerds, Trusted Choice, and Massachusetts Association of Insurance Agents (MAIA). The event will also host a live podcast recording of The Insurance Technology Podcast.

The speakers taking the stage include:

Henriette Fleishmann, co-founder and CEO of Hosta AI, the most advanced solution for automated property assessments available in the insurance industry.

Jennifer Linton, founder and CEO of Fenris, revolutionizing insurance quoting processes with machine learning and data enrichment.

Kate Terry, co-founder and CEO of Surround Insurance, Boston-based startup offers lifestyle-based insurance for driving, renting, and freelancing.

Matt Fiorentino, vice president of Marketing of Cambridge Mobile Telematics, the world’s leading telematics and analytics provider for insurers, rideshares, and fleets.

Reid Holzworth, chief executive officer of Ivans.

“Last year’s event was filled with carriers, agents, insurtechs and VC/PE who made some great connections, had valuable conversations and of course, had a little fun,” said Reid Holzworth, chief executive officer, Ivans. “We are thrilled to bring Insurtech Boston back this year and amp up the excitement with debates on the latest trends in tech, even more ways to connect with other attendees, and the chance to be a part of shaping the future of the insurance industry.”

