Portillo’s Inc. to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in March

OAK BROOK, Ill., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portillo’s Inc. (Nasdaq: PTLO) (“Portillo’s” or the “Company”), the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites, today announced that CEO Michael Osanloo and CFO Michelle Hook will appear at two upcoming investor conferences. The Company will present at the BofA Securities 2024 Consumer & Retail Conference on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 1:50 p.m. Eastern Time, and at the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Thursday, March 14 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. All interested parties may listen to live audio-only webcasts of the presentations by accessing the links at https://investors.portillos.com/events-and-presentations.

About Portillo’s

In 1963, Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small trailer to open the first Portillo’s hot dog stand in Villa Park, IL, which he called “The Dog House.” Since, Portillo’s (NASDAQ: PTLO) has grown to 84 restaurants across ten states. Portillo’s is best known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, fresh salads and famous chocolate cake. Download the Portillo’s App for iOS or Android or visit the Portillo’s website to order ahead and get the best dill on these bun-believably delicious Chicago-style favorites and more. Portillo’s also ships food to all 50 states via its website.

Investor Contact:

Barbara Noverini, CFA

Investors@portillos.com