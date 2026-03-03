Portillo’s Introduces New Limited-Edition Birthday Cake and Cake Shake

CHICAGO, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portillo’s, the iconic Chicago-based fast-casual restaurant known for its famous Chocolate Cake, is expanding its dessert line-up with the debut of a limited-edition Birthday Cake and Cake Shake flavor, available now through April 6.

Like Portillo’s beloved Chocolate Cake, the new Birthday Cake features two melt-in-your-mouth layers of cake baked fresh daily at Portillo’s restaurants. The layers are packed with Funfetti® rainbow sprinkles, and topped with rich, creamy vanilla frosting and an extra burst of colorful sprinkles. Portillo’s Birthday Cake and Cake Shake are the newest ways to get in on the sprinkle-covered fun, with Funfetti® bringing a pop of color and joy to every bite.

For a limited time, guests can enjoy Portillo’s Birthday Cake by the slice, as a whole cake for any occasion, or blended into the brand’s signature Cake Shake for a delicious frozen treat.

"Portillo’s is known for classic, craveable food and experiences that create lifelong memories," said Denise Lauer, Chief Marketing Officer for Portillo’s. "Our new Birthday Cake continues the tradition of Portillo’s delighting guests with unparalleled food, flavor and fun. We invite guests to celebrate birthdays, holidays and the everyday together with Portillo’s, and taste the nostalgic flavor of our new Birthday Cake and Cake Shake."

Portillo’s new Birthday Cake arrives at a fitting moment: the one-year anniversary of Portillo’s Perks, the brand’s first loyalty program, as well as the upcoming 63rd anniversary of Portillo’s original Dog House hot dog stand, which first opened in April of 1963.

The celebration gets even sweeter for new and existing Portillo’s Perks members. To mark the first birthday of Portillo’s Perks, members can enjoy a slice of Birthday Cake for just $1* with a purchase of $5 or more from March 9-15, making it tastier than ever to join the party.

Not a member of Portillo’s Perks yet? Simply visit Portillos.com/perks to sign up and start unwrapping special perks and offers today. New members will also receive a free large French fry with their first order of $5 or more. Terms and exclusions apply**.

The limited-edition Birthday Cake and Cake Shake will be available at all participating Portillo’s locations nationwide beginning March 3, while supplies last. For more information, to find your nearest restaurant or place an order for delivery or takeout directly from Portillo’s, please visit Portillos.com .

* Limit of one (1) redemption per valid Perks account.

**New Perks members only. Terms and exclusions apply. Limit 1. Offers cannot be combined. See Portillos.com/Perks for more details.

About Portillo’s

Portillo’s (NASDAQ: PTLO) is a one-of-a-kind brand that has grown from a small hot dog trailer in Chicago to more than 100 restaurants across 11 states. Known for its unique menu of craveable Italian beef sandwiches, Chicago-style hot dogs, char-broiled burgers, fresh salads and iconic chocolate cake, Portillo’s is beloved in both its home of Chicagoland and across new and growing markets. Portillo’s operates a company-owned model of not just restaurants – but experience-focused destinations that blend dine-in, drive-thru, takeout and delivery to serve our guests with the food they crave. And now, after six decades of success and counting, Portillo’s is on a mission to bring its iconic food and unforgettable dining experience to guests across the country.

Guests can join Portillo’s Perks, the brand’s loyalty program, at Portillos.com/perks to earn and redeem delicious rewards. Every visit brings fans closer to exclusive perks, badges and surprise offers. Fans can also download the Portillo’s App for iOS or Android or visit Portillo’s website to order ahead for pickup or delivery and get the best dill on these bun-believably delicious Chicago-style favorites and more. Plus, Portillo’s ships its craveworthy food to all 50 states via its website.

About Hometown Food Company

Hometown Food Company, based in Chicago, IL, was formed by Brynwood Partners in August 2018. The portfolio includes the exclusive U.S. rights to the iconic Pillsbury™ brand's shelf-stable baking products, including Funfetti®, along with Hungry Jack®, Birch Benders®, Arrowhead Mills®, White Lily®, Jim Dandy®, De Wafelbakkers®, Martha White® and Chef Boyardee brands.

Media Contact:

Sara Wirth

Director, PR & Communications

Press@portillos.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/06f556d3-456e-4e6d-9659-88d78adb9a49