The City of Rochester Hills, OMNIA Partners and Gordian Partner to Provide Construction Services Throughout the State of Michigan

Greenville, SC, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordian, provider of data-driven solutions for all phases of the building lifecycle, has partnered with the City of Rochester Hills, Michigan, and OMNIA Partners to establish cooperative Job Order Contracting (JOC) contracts. Locally awarded contractors are now available to public, education and non-profit agencies in Michigan through OMNIA Partners’ cooperative purchasing program. These contracts give public agencies immediate access to awarded contractors who can tackle repairs, renovations, upgrades and new construction projects using Gordian’s JOC solution.

“Gordian is excited to partner with the City of Rochester Hills and OMNIA Partners to develop a JOC program that both maximizes taxpayer dollars and helps provide safe and reliable public facilities and infrastructure,” said Ammon Lesher, Chief Operating Officer of Gordian. “Our dedicated team is proud to offer reliable insights, technology, expertise and personalized support to help OMNIA Partners, Public Sector members in Michigan achieve higher levels of construction productivity, increased cost control and transparency.”

As an Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) construction method, JOC facilitates swift and effective completion of projects through local, competitively-awarded contracts. This method ensures transparent pricing and expedites the project initiation process, fostering strong relationships between project owners and top-tier locally solicited contractors.

“Gordian provides Job Order Contracting with more than 30 years of expertise,” said Scott Wilson, VP of Strategic Supplier Relations at OMNIA Partners. “With their experience in the public sector, Gordian can complete jobs faster and more efficiently without compromising quality. We are excited for Gordian and OMNIA Partners to continue to partner together in the state of Michigan.”

Gordian’s JOC program is designed to streamline the construction process, delivering cost-effective, high-quality results for all involved stakeholders. It represents a significant advancement for members of OMNIA Partners, who can now benefit from a simplified procurement process that emphasizes speed, efficiency and partnership.

Competitively awarded construction contracts were solicited and advertised on the Michigan Inter-governmental Trade Network (MITN). For more information on these contracts or to get a project started please visit this dedicated page on gordian.com or submit a contact us form today.

About OMNIA Partners

As your ally in the purchasing process, OMNIA Partners is dedicated to optimizing procurement for your organization. Your free membership provides full access to our portfolio of value-driven contracts, spend visibility, analytics, and subject matter experts. Join thousands of members who are discovering a better way to buy. Visit www.omniapartners.com.