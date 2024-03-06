Devolutions Unveils Enhanced Shared Account and Password Management Solution with Up to 10 Free Users

MONTREAL, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an effort to assist growing organizations with their shared accounts and password management needs – at a cost that won’t break the bank – software developer Devolutions today announced an updated free edition of its Devolutions Server. The free edition of this self-hosted credential manager now includes up to 10 free users with a streamlined licensing process.



SMBs and smaller enterprises typically have very different needs than large enterprises when it comes to their IT solutions. While Devolutions offers paid editions of Devolutions Server – including team, enterprise, and platinum – the free edition caters to many smaller organizations that may not have the resources to invest in solutions that exceed their requirements. Devolutions recognizes this market gap and has increased the number of free users for Devolutions Server from 3 to 10. This enhancement ensures that SMBs and smaller enterprises can benefit from robust credential management.

In addition, version 2024.1 will offer many enhanced features, including:

Revamped user interface for even greater ease of use

Improved notifications and integration with the new Devolutions Send service

High availability support for the scheduler service

Integrated Web Active Directory dashboard

Initial release of Devolutions Server API



These enhancements are in addition to many of the existing features of Devolutions Server, including:

Self-hosted shared password vault

Secure credential injection and connection launching

Active Directory and Office 365 integration

Powerful role-based access controls

Detailed access and audit reports to meet compliance requirements



What’s more, Devolutions Server seamlessly integrates with other Devolutions products – including Remote Desktop Manager, Devolutions Gateway, and the Devolutions PAM Module – to provide increased efficiency for all users.

''In line with Devolutions' commitment to supporting the evolving needs of SMBs and smaller enterprises, we are thrilled to announce the release of our updated free edition of Devolutions Server,” said David Hervieux, CEO of Devolutions. “This strategic expansion of our free product suite, which already includes Remote Desktop Manager Free and Hub Personal, underscores our dedication to providing comprehensive, secure, and accessible solutions to organizations of all sizes. By increasing the availability of our server solution to up to 10 users at no cost, we aim to bridge the gap in the market for high-quality, affordable IT solutions. This enhancement not only complements our existing product lineup but also reinforces our mission to empower businesses with the tools they need to manage their IT infrastructure securely and efficiently.”

Devolutions Server Free is available immediately to both current Devolutions customers and new customers alike. More details can be found in this blog and this video.

For more information about Devolutions’ other solutions, please visit devolutions.net.

About Devolutions

Established in 2010, Devolutions is a Canadian company located near Montreal, Quebec. With more than 800,000 users in over 140 countries, Devolutions is on a mission to develop innovative software that helps users cost-effectively, simply and effectively achieve their remote desktop management, password management, privileged access management, and cybersecurity goals. The company is also committed to providing exceptional technical support, ensuring an excellent user experience that exceeds expectations, and delivering high performance with superior quality. For more information about Devolutions and its solutions, visit devolutions.net, follow the company on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram; like its Facebook page; or subscribe to its YouTube channel.

