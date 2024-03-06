The Ontario Real Estate Association Announces New 2024 President and Board of Directors

TORONTO, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA) has announced that Oakville-based real estate broker, Rick Kedzior, has assumed the role of President of OREA. The announcement follows the Association’s Annual General Meeting on March 5, 2024.

In this capacity, Mr. Kedzior will be representing Ontario’s nearly 100,000 REALTORS® on the 2024 OREA Board of Directors. He will lead OREA’s efforts to establish Ontario REALTORS® as North American leaders in professional standards and education, advocating for pro-homeownership policies to address the housing affordability crisis across Ontario, and providing guidance to Members navigating challenging market conditions.

“I’m honoured to be taking on the important role of OREA President in 2024 and I look forward to working with our REALTOR® Members and Member Boards to improve the real estate profession today and for the future,” said Mr. Kedzior. “We can only get there by working and collaborating as a team, so I encourage all of our Members and leaders to come together for the next generation of REALTORS® and continue the fight to keep the dream of homeownership alive for all Ontarians.”

In addition, Belleville-based real estate salesperson Cathy Polan was elected 2024 President-Elect and will also serve as Provincial Director for Northeastern Ontario for the upcoming year.

“As REALTORS®, we love nothing more than making sure that young Ontarians and their families get the keys to a great place to call home, in the vibrant communities they want to live in,” said Ms. Polan. “As the 2024 President-Elect at OREA, I look forward to holding the government’s feet to the fire when it comes to addressing the housing supply crisis, while also serving our Members so they can stay ahead in this competitive real estate market.”

The 2024 OREA Board of Directors welcomes the following new members:

Randy Pawlowski, Director-at-Large





Ryan Humble, Director-at-Large





Dustin Davis, Provincial Director for Southern Ontario





Meredith Kennedy, Provincial Director for Central Ontario



The following Board members are returning or continuing the second year of their two-year term:

Tania Artenosi, Past-President





Paul Etherington, Director-at-Large





Lisa Patel, Director-at-Large





Andrew McAllister, Provincial Director for Central Ontario





Dwight Delahunt, Provincial Director for Eastern Ontario





Donna Mathewson, Provincial Director for Western Ontario





, Provincial Director for Western Ontario Kimberly Fairley, Provincial Director for Northern Ontario



The Ontario Real Estate Association represents nearly 100,000 brokers and salespeople who are members of the 29 real estate boards throughout the province. OREA serves its REALTOR® members through a wide variety of support services, educational programs, advocacy, standard forms, and other offerings.

